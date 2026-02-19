Laccura Medical Group, Where Wellness Becomes Beauty

Founders Inna Hoffman and Oksana Krysko

LINCOLNWOOD, IL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laccura Medical Group Where Wellness Becomes BeautyAt Laccura Medical Group, beauty is not simply created—it’s cultivated from within. Long recognized for its excellence in aesthetic and functional medicine, Laccura has spent years helping patients look their best through advanced treatments performed by highly experienced nurses and injectors. But what truly sets the practice apart is its belief that lasting beauty begins with wellness.Rather than focusing solely on outward appearance, Laccura takes a deeply integrative approach, addressing the internal imbalances that often underlie visible concerns.As an Integrative Functional Wellness Center, the clinic goes beyond symptom management to uncover root causes, restore balance, and support the body’s natural ability to heal and thrive. The result is not just a one-time treatment, but a personalized path toward longevity, vitality, and sustainable beauty.Laccura’s philosophy centers on preventative care, age reversal, and lifestyle transformation. By blending functional medicine with cutting-edge therapies, the team empowers patients to feel energized, resilient, and confident—inside and out.Functional & Wellness Services at Laccura Medical Group Include:● Bio-identical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) to restore hormonal balance and optimize overall well-being● High Dose and EBOO Ozone Therapy, an advanced blood purification treatment that filters toxins while oxygenating and revitalizing the blood Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy to enhance cellular regeneration, healing, and anti-aging benefits● Comprehensive Diagnostic Testing, including annual blood work, gut health analysis, allergy testing, and functional medicine panels Peptide Therapy to support metabolism, muscle tone, immunity, and longevity● A Holistic Approach to Medications and Supplements, tailored to each individual’s unique needs● Trichology Services and Medical-Grade Hair Restoration, addressing hair health from a medical and wellness perspectiveIn a world where beauty trends change constantly, Laccura Medical Group remains grounded in one timeless truth: when the body is well, beauty naturally follows.Locations:- 7350 N Cicero Ave, Lincolnwood, IL 60712- (847)423-2787- medcenter@laccura.com- 1729 Green Bay Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035- (847)748-8948- medspa@laccura.com

