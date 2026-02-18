chainfuelz and lookhu.tv Announce Strategic Partnership to Power the Next Phase of Tokenized Media and Web3 Engagement

chainfuelz and lookhu.tv announce partnership

Uniting Web3 onboarding and tokenized content to power the next generation of creator-owned ecosystems and blockchain-driven audience engagement.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- chainfuelz and lookhu.tv today announced a strategic partnership designed to unify Web3 onboarding, tokenized content distribution, and blockchain-powered engagement infrastructure across the media and entertainment industry.The partnership combines chainfuelz’s consumer-facing Web3 onboarding and engagement layer with lookhu.tv’s tokenized streaming and staking ecosystem — creating an end-to-end solution for brands, creators, and media platforms seeking to launch and monetize blockchain-powered communities.Complementary Infrastructurechainfuelz enables brands to onboard users into branded wallets, launch tokens, issue digital rewards, and deploy token-gated experiences directly from their websites. The platform operates on Solana and Polygon, offering scalable consumer onboarding and engagement tooling.lookhu.tv is a tokenized streaming platform built on Solana and Ethereum, enhanced with staking mechanisms and its own token launch capabilities. The platform allows creators and audiences to interact through token-based participation models.Together, the platforms now span Solana, Polygon, and Ethereum, covering the primary blockchain ecosystems driving media and digital asset innovation.Under the partnership:• chainfuelz serves as the onboarding and engagement layer• lookhu.tv provides content distribution, production infrastructure, and staking mechanisms• Both companies collaborate on real-world asset (RWA) tokenization initiatives• Joint solutions will be offered to media, entertainment, and music brandsAs AI-powered video production and digital distribution continue accelerating, both companies believe blockchain, wallets, tokens, and digital ownership will become foundational to how audiences engage with content.Leadership & Advisory ExpansionAs part of the strategic alignment, Byron Booker, CEO of lookhu.tv, will join the Advisory Board of chainfuelz.Booker has been active in blockchain since 2014 and is CEO of:• lookhu.tv (tokenized streaming platform)• hodlwood.city (meme-driven tokenized media ecosystem)• RAG (Recording Artists Guild), representing over 900,000 independent artistsHe currently serves on the board of two public OTC companies and brings deep experience in token launches, digital media, and capital markets.Booker previously launched the $HODLWD token on Solana. As chainfuelz prepares to launch its own utility token, $FUELZ, on Solana, Booker’s experience in token design, community growth, and ecosystem development will play a key advisory role.Additionally, lookhu.tv maintains significant intellectual property and digital media assets that can now leverage chainfuelz’s onboarding and engagement infrastructure for expanded tokenized distribution strategies.Expanding Reach & DistributionThrough this partnership, joint services will be offered across lookhu.tv’s audience base of over 100,000 subscribers.The collaboration will also extend into the RAG ecosystem, representing a broad base of independent artists and creators who are increasingly seeking token-based monetization models.Together, chainfuelz and lookhu.tv are positioning themselves at the intersection of:• Tokenized media• Creator-owned ecosystems• Web3 consumer onboarding• Real-world asset tokenization• Digital engagement infrastructureAbout chainfuelzchainfuelz is a Web3 onboarding and engagement infrastructure platform that enables brands, creators, and enterprises to launch branded wallets, Web3 IDs, digital rewards, token incentives, and token-gated experiences directly from their existing websites.Operating on Solana and Polygon, chainfuelz provides token launch tools, wallet infrastructure, and real-world asset tokenization capabilities designed to connect blockchain technology to everyday users — without requiring complex development.chainfuelz is building the infrastructure layer for tokenized brands, communities, and capital markets.About lookhu.tvlookhu.tv is a tokenized streaming platform for TV, film, and live events built on Ethereum.Lookhu transforms streaming into an interactive economy where audiences can watch content, share it, publish their own, and participate in staking mechanisms — earning tokens through engagement.By combining blockchain infrastructure with media distribution, lookhu.tv turns content into a two-way relationship between creators and communities.

