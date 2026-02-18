62nd Annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival Closes with Record Sales, National Attention and Strong Artist Success

Collector at Bashar & Roula Jarjour's booth Pam Mayer, Nathan Kurland, Paul Tilton, Andrea Clavel (First Horizon Bank), Camille Marchese Checking out Sharon Tesser's booth

National Spotlight on 62nd Coconut Grove Arts Festival

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival is the Super Bowl of art shows... the energy, the crowds, the caliber of artists, it’s on a whole different level.” — Greg Davis, a National Geographic published photographer

COCONUT GROVE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 62nd Annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival , presented by First Horizon Bank, concluded with one of the most successful weekends in its 62-year history, marked by record-breaking poster sales, high artist satisfaction, and a dynamic mix of new creative talent.This year, 40 percent of exhibiting artists were new to the festival, bringing fresh energy and perspective to one of the nation’s most respected outdoor art events. The buying momentum was strong across all three days, with 95 percent of participating artists reporting they were very happy with their sales.The festival’s official commemorative poster by Kenneth Kudulis achieved historic results. Sales reached $40,000, more than doubling the previous three-day average of $16,000. All proceeds from poster sales directly fund year-round art scholarships, expanding access to arts education for emerging artists. Kudulis’ artwork now stands as the most successful poster in the festival’s six-decade history.The festival’s reputation for excellence also drew national attention. The Mayor of Beverly Hills visited during the weekend to meet with Executive Director Camille Marchese to gain insight into the festival's longstanding success. She expressed interest in elevating her city's art festival and sought Coconut Grove as a model for building a sustainable, artist-centered event that drives meaningful community impact.Top honors were awarded to an exceptional group of artists, with ribbons presented as the executive director and board members traveled booth to booth in golf carts, followed closely by the bagpipers. At each stop, they paused to applaud and personally congratulate every winner, creating a festive moment that echoed throughout the festival.Best in ShowNathalia Toledo Barcia, Painting/Clay ($5,000)Toledo Barcia earned a perfect score of 30 from the judges.Gold Medalists:Bobby Goldsmith, DrawingCali Hobgood, PhotographyCarrie Pearce, PaintingChristopher Buonomo, SculptureHelen Gotlib, PrintmakingJames Pearce, WoodKenneth Kudulis, Digital ArtMichael Hayes, GlassOlga Nenazhivina, DrawingOliver Hampel, JewelryFor five consecutive years, Loud and Live has proudly served as the Coconut Grove Arts Festival's producers, supporting its transformation through expanded cultural programming, enhanced guest experiences, and a bold creative vision that continues to redefine the event. The festival collaborated with an exceptional roster of partners whose support helped bring this nationally recognized celebration of art and culture to life.First Horizon Bank returned as the Presenting and Official Banking Partner, enhancing the festival experience through on-site activations and as the presenting sponsor of the exclusive VIP Collectors Club. First Horizon Bank invited festival attendees to vote for their favorite artist by scanning a QR code, thereby expanding community participation. The prestigious Best of the Grove Award, which included a cash prize, was ultimately awarded to photographer Paul Tilton from Venice, Florida.Festivalgoers enjoyed refreshing moments with Cerveceria La Tropical, the official beer partner, which presented the lively “Arts & Drafts” beer garden experience at Peacock Park. NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 served as media sponsors, providing television spots and morning‑show coverage. Their activation tent quickly became a favorite among children, who lined up to play cornhole and spin the prize wheel for a chance to take home NBC/Telemundo merchandise. Lincoln, the official luxury automotive partner, showcased a curated selection of its latest prestige models, while Ford, the official automotive partner, featured a dynamic lineup of vehicles displayed throughout the festival footprint.Elevating the weekend experience, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL, returned for the second consecutive year as the presenting partner of The Stacks, where street artists transformed large shipping containers into vibrant works of art. Among them were Carlos Solano and Paulina Guajardo, who created a striking “Mi Gente” mural. The Stacks also served as the stage for KerreKe and Venezuelan-American violinist Daniela Padrón’s presentation of Joropango, recipient of the Latin GRAMMYAward for Best Latin Folk Album. Additional performances included The Arsht Center’s Taste of Flamenco Miami and several beloved local bands.Florida Blue, the official Health Solutions Partner, engaged attendees through its interactive mobile marketing unit, offering healthcare-focused experiences. The festival was further supported by an outstanding group of official partners, including Club Travalia (Holidays Network Group), Florida Power & Light, and the World Baseball Classic. Cantaloupe served as the point-of-sale partner; Bayside Marketplace as the retail partner; Sun Cruiser as the Vodka RTD partner; and Jameson Ginger & Lime as the Whiskey RTD partner. Additional participating brands included Steiner Green Feiner, the Florida Marlins, Xfinity, Adrienne Arsht Center, ASP SuperHomes, and the Coconut Grove BID.With record sales, national recognition, and unwavering community support, the 62nd Annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival once again reaffirmed its role as a cornerstone of South Florida’s cultural calendar and a powerful champion for artists and arts education. After being away for over five years, artist Greg Davis, a National Geographic published photographer, said it best. “The Coconut Grove Arts Festival is the Super Bowl of art shows... the energy, the crowds, the caliber of artists, it’s on a whole different level. I had an incredible experience this year, both personally and in sales, and I’m already hoping I qualify to come back next year.”ABOUT COCONUT GROVE ARTS FESTIVALThe Coconut Grove Arts & Historical Association oversees the art festival, which is committed to nurturing the next generation of artists. As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, the organization champions South Florida’s arts community through educational programs and by hosting one of the nation’s premier outdoor art festivals. Held annually over Presidents’ Day weekend and produced by Miami-based Loud & Live, this three-day event features 285 juried artists across multiple visual categories, live performances, and interactive art experiences along Coconut Grove’s scenic bayfront streets. Proceeds fund impactful year-round programs, including scholarships for Florida International University and Miami-Dade high school students, the Visiting Artists Program, and the Next Generation Emerging Artist Program. Learn more at cgaf.com.

2026 CGAF - It's a wrap!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.