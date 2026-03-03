Vehicle Value Analysis Provides Protection for Lienholders Against Total Loss and Property Damage Claims

VVA’s Valuation Tools quickly provide data-backed insights into what a vehicle is truly worth. Using VVA’s Valuation Tools generates results in minutes, relying on location, market demand and actual sales prices to determine real-world value. Professional-grade Valuation Tools from VVA arm users with the confidence needed to make informed decisions and safeguard their financial interests. VVA’s Inherent Diminished Value Report analyzes the vehicle’s pre-collision fair market value to determine additional amounts owed and provides ready-to-use documentation to aid in recovering that loss.

New Market Analysis Tools Equip Automotive Lenders to Evaluate Settlement Gaps Before Exercising the Right to Appraisal

By gaining a better grasp of the vehicle’s true value, lienholders can mitigate their losses on defaulted vehicle loans by ensuring that insurance settlement offers are fair.” — Russ Parsons, Vehicle Value Analysis President

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when a lienholder repossesses a defaulted vehicle that has previously been damaged or declared a total loss? Insurers often undervalue repairable claims by $8,900 on average, while the under-indemnification on total losses averages $4,300. This can make it feel impossible to recover the investment made on the loan, but lienholders are often unaware that there’s a solution to this dilemma: the Right to Appraisal, a policy right that’s available to the lienholder and/or loss payee. But even for those aware of the Appraisal Clause, how can they ascertain whether hiring an independent appraiser to assess the vehicle’s value is a worthwhile investment?Vehicle Value Experts is excited to announce the launch of Vehicle Value Analysis (VVA), which provides comprehensive and accurate market value reports to help lienholders value their loan portfolio in the event of a default, repossession or even before a negative event occurs.“Our VVA Valuation Tools help automotive lenders understand when a carrier has under-indemnified a loss and whether it makes sense to invoke the Right of Appraisal as the loss payee,” explains Russ Parsons, president of Vehicle Value Experts. “By gaining a better grasp of the vehicle’s true value, lienholders can mitigate their losses on defaulted vehicle loans that have sustained damage prior to being repossessed by ensuring that insurance settlement offers are fair.”In the past, obtaining an accurate valuation was only possible by hiring the services of a vehicle damage appraiser, which could easily cost hundreds of dollars. With VVA’s solutions, lenders can secure a professional-grade valuation on repossessed or damaged vehicles in mere minutes for a fraction of that cost.Vehicles with repair damage are also eligible for inherent diminished value – whether repairs are still needed or if repairs have already been completed. Even if a repossessed vehicle was repaired perfectly, the inherent diminished value can affect resale values, so accessing an Inherent Diminished Value Report through VVA analyzes the vehicle’s pre-collision fair market value to determine additional amounts owed and provides ready-to-use documentation to aid in recovering that loss.VVA’s tools also integrate seamlessly with Claim Transparency Innovations’ Who-Owes-What Portal , designed to centralize all property damage claims – enhancing organization, simplifying communication and improving consistency across a lienholder’s entire portfolio.These products have proven useful for Auto Claims Specialists, a Texas-based public insurance adjuster firm licensed in multiple states that has been retained by several lenders “to represent their interests in the loss dispute with their clients’ insurance carriers after the lienholder has reposed the insured borrower’s vehicle,” says Robert McDorman, president of Auto Claim Specialists. “Once a lienholder repossesses the car, they become the owner, and as a loss payee in the policy, they have the same rights as the insured to invoke the Appraisal Clause. VVA Valuation Tools provide the data necessary to determine if it’s in their best interests to exercise the Right to Appraisal.”McDorman offers an example: If a lender repossesses a totaled vehicle that still has a $30,000 payoff, but the insurer only offers $22,000, the lienholder loses the $8,000 difference. “If VVA’s Valuation Tools determine the vehicle is actually worth $29,000 plus tax, that difference is reduced to nearly nothing after the Right to Appraisal has been invoked. A lot of lienholders don’t realize they have the right to invoke the Appraisal Clause, or they don’t know how to do it. The documentation provided by VVA makes it easy to understand when it’s cost effective to invoke that policy right!”With multiple options available, users are sure to find the right Vehicle Value Analysis product to meet their needs at a low cost. Still uncertain? VVA’s Silver Report provides a data-backed value range built from real comparable sales in minutes and is free for a limited time.###About Vehicle Value Analysis (VVA)Vehicle Value Analysis (VVA) provides an accurate vehicle valuation based on real market sales within minutes, offering transparent documentation that can be utilized in negotiations when selling a vehicle or during the insurance claims process following an accident. VVA specializes in providing valuation solutions for attorneys representing vehicle owners and automotive lienholders, ensuring that every client receives accurate and complete compensation. VVA is an affiliate of Vehicle Value Experts.Email: support@vehiclevalueanalysis.comPhone: 817-898-8358Toll free: 800-869-2974Website: vehiclevalueanalysis.comAbout Vehicle Value ExpertsFounded in 2017, Vehicle Value Experts is an automotive appraisal firm providing analytical, sophisticated, state-of-the-art, comprehensive, accurate, unbiased, and up-to-date data and information that all parties can rely upon as both factual and objective. Serving clients that require vehicle valuations for legal, lender, insurance and personal purposes, Vehicle Value Experts arms customers with the information and confidence needed to make informed decisions and safeguard their financial interests.Email: appraisals@vehiclevalueexperts.comPhone: 817-898-8227Toll free: 844-305-5030Website: vehiclevalueexperts.com

