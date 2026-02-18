Harry Zuker

SVN Commercial Partners expands into Florida’s Treasure Coast Led by Industry Veteran Harry Zuker

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SVN Commercial Partners (“SVNCP”), a national commercial real estate advisory firm, recently announced its expansion into Florida’s Treasure Coast which is being anchored by veteran Commercial Real Estate professional Harry Zuker. This news comes on the heels of recent addition in the Gulf Coast region of long-time professional Steve Cumnigham as the firm celebrates its 3rd straight year in the top ten of SVN Internationals global rankings.

Zuker an experienced 30-year commercial real estate veteran who started his career in Boca Raton in 1983 in brokerage and went on to invest, own and develop his portfolio of commercial properties. Zuker has since been involved in owning and developing properties in the Treasure Coast for over a decade. In addition to Harry, his son, Sam Zuker, will be part of the team.

“This is a great strategic move for our firm and we are excited to work with Harry and his son Sam,” said Scott R Maesel, Managing Director of SVN Commercial Partners “ With the growth and trajectory that Fort Pierce and the broader Treasure Coast are currently on coupled with Harrys deep market knowledge and long-standing relationships throughout the region we see tremendous opportunities there for our clients.”

The new Fort Pierce office will, in collaborating with SVNCP’s 6 other offices in South & Southwest Florida, provide the full scope of Commercial Real Estate & Property Management services. This will include Sales, Leasing and Property Management across all asset classes. This expansion will help the firms existing clients that are looking to reach into the rapidly growing Treasure Coast.

“I am excited to affiliate and partner with a 40-year-old national brand as experienced as SVN and the growth that SVN Commercial Partners has built in the last 5 years is has been inspiring.” said Harry Zuker, “SVNCP has a vast network of advisors and resources that I look forward to leading into the Treasure Coast market.”

SVN, a national commercial real estate brokerage firm founded in 1987 that focused on Sales, Leasing and Management with more than 200 offices nationwide in 500 markets. SVN is one of the industry’s most recognized and powerful brands based on the annual Lipsey Top Brand Survey and Commercial Property. There at 24 SVN offices and 250 advisors in the state of Florida which has more coverage than any other national firm.

