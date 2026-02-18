Scarborough Renaissance Festival Celebrates 45 Years of Magic, Merriment and Memory-Making

A festival performer plays a lively tune along the village pathways at Scarborough Renaissance Festival. Roaming entertainers and street musicians add to the immersive atmosphere throughout the eight-weekend season. Villagers raise their tankards during a lively on-stage moment at Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie, Texas. The 16th-century village comes alive each spring with interactive entertainment, comedy and immersive experiences across its 25-acre g A villager engages young festivalgoers with colorful ribbon dancing at Scarborough Renaissance Festival, where interactive street performances invite guests of all ages to become part of the experience.

The Texas Institution is Open April 4–May 25, 2026 | Saturdays, Sundays & Memorial Day Monday

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For 45 seasons, Scarborough Renaissance Festival has stood as a Texas institution, welcoming generations of families, travelers and tradition-seekers to step back into the 16th century each spring. In 2026, the Festival celebrates its milestone 45th season with eight themed weekends, immersive entertainment and signature experiences that reinforce its place in the cultural fabric of the state.Open Saturdays and Sundays from April 4 through May 24, plus Memorial Day Monday, May 25, the Festival transforms a 25-acre English village in Waxahachie into one of the largest and most respected Renaissance festivals in the United States. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each open day.What began in 1981 as a modest gathering has grown into a must-visit spring tradition drawing audiences from across Texas and beyond. For many, Scarborough is more than an annual outing — it is a rite of passage shared across generations.Eight Weekends. Eight Distinct Experiences.Each weekend offers its own atmosphere and programming, giving guests a reason to return throughout the season.Opening Weekend & Easter Celebration (April 4–5)The Village gates open with ceremonial pageantry, an Easter Egg Stroll for children and a Renaissance-style Easter service on Sunday. Children 12 and under are admitted free all Opening Weekend, and seniors (65+) receive a $10 gate discount.Artisan’s Showcase Weekend (April 11–12)A spotlight on the Festival’s artisan community, featuring more than 200 shoppes filled with handcrafted goods. Guests can watch live demonstrations and meet makers whose craftsmanship defines the Festival experience.Barbarian Weekend (April 18–19)A high-energy celebration of strength and spectacle featuring bold characters, spirited contests and themed revelry throughout the Village.Celtic Weekend & Deaf Awareness Day (April 25–26)Pipes, drums and folk harmonies fill the lanes with Celtic music and dance. Saturday includes Deaf Awareness Day, with select performances interpreted in American Sign Language to enhance accessibility.Spring Celebration & Chivalry Weekend (May 2–3)Floral adornments, maypole dancing and village-wide festivities welcome the season. Guests can take part in chivalry lessons and vow renewals inspired by Renaissance tradition.Flights of Fantasy Weekend & Mother’s Day (May 9–10)Cosplay enthusiasts and fantasy lovers gather for whimsical storytelling, costume contests and family activities. Children 12 and under are admitted free on Mother’s Day Sunday.Legends of the Seas Weekend (May 16–17)Pirates, mermaids and nautical adventure take center stage with sea-themed contests, scavenger hunts and maritime mischief.The Last Huzzah! Memorial Day Weekend (May 23–25)The 45th season concludes with a three-day celebration. Memorial Day Monday features a Veterans Parade and Fallen Heroes Tribute honoring active and retired service members with a presentation of colors and commemorative ceremony.Interactive Attractions & Village AdventuresBeyond its stages, Scarborough is known for immersive, hands-on experiences that invite guests to participate in the story.The Mermaid Lagoon offers live mermaid encounters in a tropical-inspired setting. The Mythical Monster Museum of Raptus and Krane presents a walk-through display of fantastical creatures, blending theatrical storytelling with imagined histories and artifacts.At the Royal Menagerie, families can interact with sheep, goats and other animals reflecting Renaissance-era village life. The Unicorn Experience invites guests into a fairy-built garden setting for a keepsake photo opportunity.Festival-goers can test their skills at archery, longbow shooting, crossbow challenges, axe and knife throwing, climbing walls, strength contests and themed games of skill. Human-powered rides — including barrel rides, swings, the pirate ship swing and the quintain jousting ride — add old-world charm. Camel and pony rides continue a longstanding Festival tradition. (All attractions listed above require an additional fee.)Entertainment Across the RealmScarborough Renaissance Festival features more than 20 stages and performance areas with continuous live programming daily.The 2026 entertainment lineup includes returning favorites such as The Fortress Dwellers, Opal the Fairy, Tartanic, Kamikaze Fireflies, Adam Crack, Jacques Ze Whipper, Cirque du Sewer, Arthur Greenleaf Holmes and The Spice Boys, alongside dozens of musicians, comedians, acrobats and specialty performers.Daily highlights include the Grande Parade at 1 p.m., living chess matches, birds of prey exhibitions, immersive dance experiences and full-contact jousting — a Festival hallmark for nearly half a century. Each day concludes with the Village Pub Sing, bringing performers and guests together in song.Adult guests may also participate in curated beer and wine tasting experiences hosted by certified experts.A Texas Tradition, 45 Years StrongFor 45 years, Scarborough Renaissance Festival has blended history, performance, craftsmanship and community into an experience that feels both timeless and ever-evolving.“Scarborough Renaissance Festival has always been more than a seasonal event — it’s part of the Texas story,” said Veronica Castelo, general manager of Southwest Festivals, LLC. “For 45 years, guests have returned with their families, introduced new generations to the Festival and made Scarborough a tradition that spans decades. As we celebrate this milestone season, we’re honoring that legacy while continuing to evolve the experience so it remains just as magical for first-time visitors as it is for longtime guests.”Located approximately 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas, the Festival remains a regional and statewide destination drawing visitors from across Texas and beyond.Take Part in the RevelryTickets are available at www.SRFestival.com . Admission is $34 for Adults (ages 13+) and $15 for Kids (ages 5–12), plus taxes and fees. Children 4 and under are admitted free. Season Passes, Weekend Passes and Friends of Faire memberships are available for returning guests. Discount tickets will also be available at participating Tom Thumb and Albertsons locations throughout the season.For schedules, tickets and additional information, visit www.SRFestival.com or follow SRFestival on Facebook, Instagram TikTok, and YouTube.

