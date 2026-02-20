Vonda Rose Webb Releases Just Like a Phoenix, a Memoir on Digital Stalking and Tech-Enabled Domestic Abuse

Cover of Just Like a Phoenix by Vonda Rose Webb

A memoir of survival, long-term stalking, and coercive control in the digital age.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As digital stalking, online surveillance, and tech-enabled domestic abuse increasingly extend control beyond physical spaces, Vonda Rose Webb ’s debut memoir, Just Like a Phoenix, offers a firsthand account of how technology is weaponized to maintain coercive control long after a relationship ends.In this unflinching memoir, Webb pulls back the curtain on the modern machinery of abuse. Bridging the gap between rural childhood resilience and sophisticated digital intrusion, she exposes how abusers use phones, hidden accounts, and social networks to monitor and intimidate their victims. Written for survivors, advocates, and mental health professionals, the book documents both the psychological toll of long-term stalking and the process of reclaiming identity.The memoir traces Webb’s survival through two distinct experiences of abuse: the overt physical violence of one partner and the silent, thirteen-year psychological warfare of another. She details the mechanics of "proxy stalking," in which friends and strangers are manipulated into becoming unwitting participants in surveillance. Webb reframes trauma responses such as hypervigilance not as paranoia, but as adaptive survival intelligence in environments where safety is repeatedly undermined.Webb challenges legal and social systems that demand visible injury as proof of harm. "Silence was never consent, forgetting was never healing, and documentation outlives denial," she writes. Addressing the isolation survivors face when their experiences are dismissed, she adds, "Disbelief does not mean you are wrong. It means you are early, and the truth often arrives long after the first person who speaks it."Just Like a Phoenix is now available on Amazon Barnes & Noble , and other major retailers.About the AuthorVonda Rose Webb is the author of Just Like a Phoenix, a memoir based on her lived experience of long-term stalking, coercive control, and technology-facilitated abuse. The book documents her experiences over time, focusing on patterns of surveillance, disbelief, and survival rather than isolated incidents. Webb writes from personal experience to bear witness to the realities described in the book.

