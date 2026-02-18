State issues first 2026 income tax refunds for e-filed returns; Refunds for paper-filed returns won’t start until April

The Oregon Department of Revenue has begun distributing refunds for the 2025 tax year. Through February 17, the department has processed more than 500,000 electronically filed tax returns.

Most taxpayers can expect to receive their refunds within two weeks of the date their return is filed. Some returns, however, require additional review and can take up to 20 weeks before a refund is issued.

Oregon is returning a $1.41 billion revenue surplus “kicker” to taxpayers in 2026. The kicker credit will either increase a taxpayer's refund or decrease the amount of state taxes they owe.

Only taxpayers who filed a tax year 2024 return and also file a tax year 2025 return can receive a kicker. The credit is a percentage of Oregon personal income tax liability for the 2024 tax year. Taxpayers can determine the amount of their kicker using a “What’s My Kicker? calculator available on Revenue Online.

The department encourages taxpayers to file electronically. On average, taxpayers who e-file their returns and request their refund via direct deposit receive their refund within two weeks. Those who file paper returns will experience a significantly longer wait in 2026 due to processing delays.

In the closing months of 2025, the IRS was late providing necessary tax form information to the Oregon Department of Revenue. As a result, the state’s processing of paper-filed Oregon personal income tax returns will not begin until the end of March. The first refunds for paper-filed returns are not expected to be issued until April.

Taxpayers can check the status of their e-filed refund by using the department’s Where’s My Refund? tool. The Department of Revenue recommends that taxpayers wait one week after they have electronically filed their return to use the Where’s My Refund tool. Paper-filed returns won’t show up in the Where’s My Refund? tool until processing begins in late March. Taxpayers mailing their return should wait two weeks after the department starts processing paper returns in late March or after mailing their return, whichever is later.

The Where’s My Refund? tool has been updated for 2026, providing clear messaging about the status of their return to taxpayers who are signed into their Revenue Online account. Taxpayers who don’t already have a Revenue Online account can create one by following the Revenue Online link on the department’s website. Taxpayers who don’t have a Revenue Online account can still use the Where’s My Refund? tool but won’t be able to see the updated features.

A video outlining the refund process and timelines is also available to help taxpayers understand the process.

Taxpayers should file just once unless they need to make a change to their return. They should choose to either file electronically or by paper. Doing both will delay processing of their return.

In addition to checking the status of their refund, taxpayers can make payments, or get tax forms by visiting the department’s website. Questions can be emailed to questions.dor@dor.oregon.gov.

Taxpayers can also call 800-356-4222 toll-free from an Oregon prefix (English or Spanish) or 503-378-4988 in Salem and outside Oregon. For TTY (hearing or speech impaired), the department accepts all relay calls.