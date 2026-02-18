AllShifts Earns Joint Commission Certification Reflecting the Highest National Standards for Safety and Quality of Care

AllShifts earns the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®, recognizing its commitment to rigorous standards in healthcare staffing, safety, and quality.

This certification validates the work we’ve done to strengthen our processes, reinforce clinician readiness, and promote a culture of safety and accountability across our organization.” — Ron Bhavnani, Chief Operating Officer, AllShifts

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AllShifts announced it has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® certification for healthcare staffing, recognizing the organization’s compliance with rigorous performance standards and its commitment to the highest national standards for safety and quality of care.The Gold Seal of Approvalis a widely recognized symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s dedication to meeting the Joint Commission’s nationally developed standards. AllShifts earned this distinction following an evaluation process designed to assess performance in key areas such as patient safety, quality management, and continuous improvement—helping ensure healthcare staffing partners receive qualified, reliable support aligned with best practices.“Earning the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approvalis a meaningful achievement for AllShifts and a testament to how seriously we take our responsibility in supporting patient care,” said Ron Bhavnani, Chief Operating Officer, AllShifts. “This certification validates the work we’ve done to strengthen our processes, reinforce clinician readiness, and promote a culture of safety and accountability across our organization.”AllShifts will build on its quality framework by monitoring performance, identifying opportunities for improvement, and sustaining ongoing readiness through continuous evaluation and enhancement of its staffing and operational practices. Proud to be recognized by the Joint Commission, AllShifts will continue raising the bar for healthcare staffing —advancing safer, higher-quality care in every community served.About AllShiftsA leading talent marketplace, AllShifts has supported healthcare facilities with temporary nurse staffing solutions for more than 20 years. With a focus on nights, weekends, and holidays, AllShifts helps facilities access the nation’s largest network of skilled professionals when coverage matters most. Combining cutting-edge technology with deep recruiting expertise, AllShifts is a full-service healthcare staffing company connecting allied professionals with the facilities that need them.For more information about AllShifts, visit www.allshifts.com

