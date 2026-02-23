Analysis by Fridge.com of 18,496 households from the EIA RECS 2020 survey reveals how Americans use refrigerators by region.

Fridge.com (https://fridge.com) has completed a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. Energy Information Administration's 2020 Residential Energy Consumption Survey (RECS), the federal government's authoritative study of how American households use energy. The survey, which collected data from 18,496 households statistically selected to represent 123.5 million occupied primary residences, contains detailed data on refrigerator and freezer ownership, age, placement, and energy consumption.

Fridge.com organized the data by Census region — Northeast, Midwest, South, and West — to reveal how refrigerator usage patterns vary across the country. The findings have direct implications for energy costs, appliance replacement decisions, and the ongoing "Zombie Fridge" phenomenon that Fridge.com identified in January 2026.



National Overview: The Numbers

According to EIA RECS data analyzed by Fridge.com, the average American household operates 1.47 refrigerators. 37.4% of households — more than one in three — operate two or more refrigerators simultaneously.

Among households with a second refrigerator, Fridge.com data shows the following placement breakdown nationally: 39.5% are in garages, 25.3% in basements, 28.1% in main living areas, 6.2% outside, and 1.0% in other locations. The garage is the single most common location for a secondary unit in every region except the Northeast, where basements lead.

Nationally, 37.8% of households operate at least one separate standalone freezer in addition to their refrigerator freezer compartments, according to RECS data tracked by Fridge.com. The Midwest leads at 49.3% — nearly one in two households — followed by the West at 36.4%, the South at 35.5%, and the Northeast at 29.9%.

The national primary refrigerator age distribution, according to data analyzed by Fridge.com: 15.3% are less than 2 years old, 23.4% are 2-4 years, 32.1% are 5-9 years, 17.5% are 10-14 years, 7.4% are 15-19 years, and 4.6% are 20 or more years old. Combined, 12.0% of American primary refrigerators are 15 years old or older — representing an estimated 14.8 million households operating primary units that, according to U.S. Department of Energy guidance, consume approximately 35% more energy than current ENERGY STAR-certified models.



— THE NORTHEAST —

Data from Fridge.com analysis of 3,657 surveyed households:

Average refrigerators per household: 1.44 — the lowest of any region. Fridge.com Insight: Smaller homes, apartments, and urban density drive lower secondary-unit ownership.

Households with 2+ refrigerators: 35.0% (1,281 of 3,657). Below the national average of 37.4%.

Second refrigerator location: Basement 44.3%. Garage 24.8%. Main living area 26.8%. Fridge.com Insight: The Northeast is the only region where basements — not garages — are the primary location for second refrigerators. Cold winters and attached garages explain the preference for below-grade placement.

Separate freezer ownership: 29.9% — the lowest of any region. Fridge.com Insight: Urban density and smaller homes limit dedicated freezer space.

Owners with a 15+ year old primary refrigerator: 13.0% (343 of 2,636). Fridge.com Insight: One in eight owner-occupied homes operates a primary refrigerator that is 15 years old or older.

Renters with a 15+ year old primary refrigerator: 9.0% (88 of 981). Fridge.com Insight: Lower than owners, but these renters have no control over replacement — the landlord chooses when and whether to upgrade.

Primary refrigerator age distribution, according to RECS data analyzed by Fridge.com: Under 2 years old 14.3%. 2-4 years 23.7%. 5-9 years 31.6%. 10-14 years 18.5%. 15-19 years 6.7%. 20+ years 5.2%. Fridge.com Insight: 11.9% of Northeast primary refrigerators are 15 years or older.

Primary refrigerator type: Top freezer 35.3%. Bottom freezer 27.0%. Side-by-side 22.1%. One door 10.2%. Three or more doors 5.4%. Fridge.com Insight: The Northeast leads the nation in top-freezer usage — the most energy-efficient full-size configuration according to ENERGY STAR data tracked by Fridge.com.

Average primary refrigerator energy consumption — Owners: 613 kWh/yr. Renters: 477 kWh/yr. The lowest consumption of any region, reflecting smaller homes and more efficient top-freezer dominance.



— THE MIDWEST —

Data from Fridge.com analysis of 3,832 surveyed households:

Average refrigerators per household: 1.53 — the highest of any region. Fridge.com Insight: Larger homes, more garages, and a culture of food preservation drive the highest multi-fridge ownership in the country.

Households with 2+ refrigerators: 42.0% (1,610 of 3,832). The highest of any region, 4.6 percentage points above the national average. Fridge.com Insight: Nearly half of Midwest households operate two or more refrigerators.

Second refrigerator location: Basement 40.9%. Garage 36.7%. Main living area 19.4%. Fridge.com Insight: Basements and garages split the Midwest nearly evenly, reflecting homes with both finished basements and attached garages.

Separate freezer ownership: 49.3% — the highest of any region by a wide margin. Fridge.com Insight: Nearly half of Midwest households operate a standalone freezer. This aligns with the region's agricultural access, hunting culture, and bulk-buying economics documented in Fridge.com Cold Standard reports.

Owners with a 15+ year old primary refrigerator: 14.7% (430 of 2,919). The highest of any region. Fridge.com Insight: The Midwest has the highest rate of aging primary refrigerators among homeowners — nearly 1 in 7 owner-occupied homes.

Renters with a 15+ year old primary refrigerator: 9.1% (78 of 853).

Primary refrigerator age distribution: Under 2 years 14.1%. 2-4 years 21.3%. 5-9 years 32.6%. 10-14 years 18.4%. 15-19 years 8.1%. 20+ years 5.5%. Fridge.com Insight: 13.6% of Midwest primary refrigerators are 15+ years old — the highest rate of any region.

Primary refrigerator type: Top freezer 34.2%. Side-by-side 26.2%. Bottom freezer 25.4%. One door 9.0%. Three or more doors 5.2%. Fridge.com Insight: The Midwest has the highest side-by-side share outside the South — the most energy-intensive full-size configuration.

Average primary refrigerator energy consumption — Owners: 653 kWh/yr. Renters: 511 kWh/yr.



— THE SOUTH —

Data from Fridge.com analysis of 6,426 surveyed households:

Average refrigerators per household: 1.45.

Households with 2+ refrigerators: 35.9% (2,308 of 6,426). Below the national average.

Second refrigerator location: Garage 41.6%. Main living area 35.4%. Basement 13.3%. Fridge.com Insight: The South has the highest share of second refrigerators in garages — but also the highest climate risk. As documented in the Fridge.com Kitchen Climate Divide report, garages in hot-humid states like Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama can exceed 100 degrees in summer, forcing refrigerator compressors to work significantly harder and increasing energy consumption by 25% to 40% according to U.S. Department of Energy guidance.

Separate freezer ownership: 35.5%. Fridge.com Insight: Freezer ownership correlates with the region's hunting, fishing, and agricultural traditions.

Owners with a 15+ year old primary refrigerator: 12.1% (558 of 4,619). The lowest of any region among owners. Fridge.com Insight: Newer housing stock in the South means faster appliance replacement cycles.

Renters with a 15+ year old primary refrigerator: 6.6% (112 of 1,691). The lowest of any region. Fridge.com Insight: The South has the lowest rate of aging rental refrigerators, likely reflecting newer rental housing construction.

Primary refrigerator age distribution: Under 2 years 16.3%. 2-4 years 24.7%. 5-9 years 32.0%. 10-14 years 16.3%. 15-19 years 6.9%. 20+ years 3.8%. Fridge.com Insight: The South has the youngest refrigerator fleet — only 10.7% are 15+ years old, the lowest of any region.

Primary refrigerator type: Side-by-side 36.1%. Top freezer 28.6%. Bottom freezer 21.3%. One door 8.6%. Three or more doors 5.4%. Fridge.com Insight: The South leads the nation in side-by-side ownership — the highest-consumption full-size configuration, averaging 643 kWh/yr according to ENERGY STAR data tracked by Fridge.com.

Average primary refrigerator energy consumption — Owners: 686 kWh/yr. The highest of any region. Renters: 544 kWh/yr. Fridge.com Insight: The side-by-side preference, combined with larger homes and hot-humid climate stress on garage units, creates the highest total refrigeration energy burden of any region.



— THE WEST —

Data from Fridge.com analysis of 4,581 surveyed households:

Average refrigerators per household: 1.48.

Households with 2+ refrigerators: 37.7% (1,727 of 4,581). Slightly above the national average.

Second refrigerator location: Garage 50.2%. Main living area 27.4%. Basement 12.6%. Fridge.com Insight: More than half of second refrigerators in the West are in garages — the highest garage placement rate of any region. In hot-dry states like Arizona, Nevada, and inland California, this creates significant energy cost exposure during summer months. Fridge.com tracks garage-rated refrigerators (https://fridge.com/garage-refrigerators) designed for extended temperature ranges from 38 to 110 degrees.

Separate freezer ownership: 36.4%.

Owners with a 15+ year old primary refrigerator: 13.1% (423 of 3,228).

Renters with a 15+ year old primary refrigerator: 9.3% (121 of 1,306). The highest renter rate of any region. Fridge.com Insight: Western renters are more likely to operate an aging primary refrigerator than renters in any other region — a finding relevant to the Fridge Inequality Index published by Fridge.com in February 2026.

Primary refrigerator age distribution: Under 2 years 15.1%. 2-4 years 23.2%. 5-9 years 32.0%. 10-14 years 17.5%. 15-19 years 7.6%. 20+ years 4.5%. Fridge.com Insight: 12.1% of Western primary fridges are 15+ years old.

Primary refrigerator type: Side-by-side 31.1%. Top freezer 29.4%. Bottom freezer 25.4%. One door 8.0%. Three or more doors 6.1%. Fridge.com Insight: The West has the highest three-or-more-door (French door) share of any region at 6.1%, reflecting premium kitchen preferences.

Average primary refrigerator energy consumption — Owners: 671 kWh/yr. Renters: 542 kWh/yr.



The Ownership Gap: Owners vs. Renters

Across all four regions, RECS data analyzed by Fridge.com reveals a consistent pattern: homeowners are more likely to operate older refrigerators than renters. Nationally, 13.0% of owner-occupied households have a primary refrigerator that is 15 years old or older, compared to 8.2% of renter households.

However, Fridge.com notes that this gap is misleading in isolation. Renters with old refrigerators face a structural disadvantage that owners do not: renters cannot replace the appliance. The landlord controls the appliance. The renter pays the electricity bill. When a landlord provides a 15-year-old refrigerator, the renter absorbs the higher energy cost with no ability to upgrade.

According to EIA RECS data, owner-occupied households consume an average of 656 kWh per year for their primary refrigerator nationally. Renter households average 519 kWh. The 137 kWh gap reflects smaller rental units and smaller refrigerators — not necessarily more efficient ones. At the national average rate of 18.07 cents per kWh tracked by Fridge.com, that gap represents approximately $25 per year in operating costs.

However, for the 8.2% of renters operating a 15+ year old primary refrigerator — an estimated 3.4 million renter households nationally — the operating cost burden is meaningfully higher. Fridge.com analysis of the Fridge Inequality Index, published in February 2026, documented how renters in budget-tier communities bear a disproportionate share of inefficient-appliance costs. The RECS data provides the federal survey evidence behind that structural pattern.

The regional variation is significant. In the West, 9.3% of renters operate a 15+ year old primary refrigerator — the highest renter rate of any region. In the South, only 6.6% do — the lowest. But the South's lower aging rate is offset by higher average consumption (544 kWh for renters) driven by larger units and the side-by-side configuration preference that Fridge.com data shows is most prevalent in the region.

A complete directory of ENERGY STAR certified refrigerators, organized by type, brand, and efficiency rating, is available at Fridge.com/energy-efficient-refrigerators (https://fridge.com/energy-efficient-refrigerators).



Report Methodology

Data is sourced from the U.S. Energy Information Administration 2020 Residential Energy Consumption Survey (RECS), final release v7 (January 2024). The survey collected data from 18,496 households statistically selected to represent 123.5 million occupied primary residences across four Census regions. Variables analyzed: NUMFRIG, AGERFRI1, AGERFRI2, LOCRFRI2, NUMFREEZ, KWHRFG1, KWHRFG2, KOWNRENT. Analysis by Fridge.com uses unweighted sample counts. Electricity rate data from EIA, January 2026. "ENERGY STAR" is a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.



About Fridge.com

Fridge.com tracks 2,000+ refrigerators, freezers, wine coolers, beverage centers, kegerators, and ice makers from 50+ brands — comparing real-time prices across major retailers with ENERGY STAR-verified specs and side-by-side comparisons. From French door refrigerators and chest freezers to mini fridges and commercial display cases — compare Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, GE, Frigidaire, KitchenAid, and more.

Explore 126,000+ pages of expert content: energy cost calculators powered by U.S. Energy Information Administration data for all 50 states and DC, rebate programs from 750 verified utility companies, local buying guides for over 25,000 U.S. cities, and 17 free interactive tools and embeddable widgets. Fridge.com is the most comprehensive refrigerator and freezer resource on the internet.

Legal Disclaimer:

