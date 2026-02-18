University Hospitals Makes History as First Major Health System to Partner with OneDose

University Hospitals partnered with OneDose to deploy eMACC, a digital EMS tool reducing med errors 40%+, improving verification and protocol updates.

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneDose electronic Medication Administration Cross-Check™ ( eMACC ) is a first-of-its-kind medication safety innovation built specifically for EMS. This new technology modernizes the proven Medication Administration Cross-Check(MACC) into a digital, single-provider workflow that reduces medication errors without slowing patient care.Developed in partnership between OneDose and Dr. Paul Misasi (creator of MACC), the electronic system eliminates human bias during medication verification, reduces wrong-vial and wrong-dose errors, and creates a clear, time-stamped, digital verification trail.eMACC brings medication safety standards that have been shown to reduce errors by more than 40% directly into the hands of EMS clinicians and out-of-hospital providers. - John Hill, MD, EMS Medical Director, University Hospitals of ClevelandEarly in eMACC development, the EMS Institute at University Hospitals Cleveland (UH) became involved in the application’s beta testing. UH’s involvement is a milestone, not only for the hospital, but also for OneDose, as it is their first collaboration with a large-scale hospital system.University Hospitals was introduced to OneDose after receiving a cold marketing call, selling another OneDose product. Dr. John Hill, EMS Medical Director at UH, inquired about the system and suggested that it should be purchased for the UH region.“In January 2025, we rolled out the OneDose app as our centralized location for our protocol,” said Dr. Hill. “This past fall, we became part of their eMACC testing because we’ve grown this relationship as one of their trusted partners.” VIDEO SAMPLE: Dr. Hill and paramedics demonstrate the new eMACC app in practice emergency medical scenarios ( https://youtu.be/uCI5YFtUbao ), learning how to use OneDose to verify medication, concentration, and dose calculations prior to administration.“University Hospitals continues to lead the way in prehospital innovation,” said Tristen Hazlett, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OneDose. “Collaborating directly with UH leadership has helped shape OneDose into a platform capable of supporting large-scale systems. The system-wide deployment of eMACC sets a new benchmark for medication safety across more than 300 EMS agencies.”At the beginning of each year, UH releases updated protocols and medication changes in a large 430-page PDF document. Now, instead of reworking a master protocol document, the changes are implemented and sent out to EMS providers through the OneDose app.“Anytime I’m talking about dosing medication or giving training, and providers are asking me for advice, my response is always, ‘Well, let's see what protocol says,’” said Dr. Hill. “We pull up OneDose, which has become our single source for all information. OneDose allows us to better communicate with our EMS providers and make faster updates to protocol than I could before with email and changing a big PDF.”“At University Hospitals EMS Institute, our responsibility is to ensure that the clinicians serving our communities have the safest, most reliable tools available. The first system-wide deployment of OneDose across Ohio represents a major advancement in out-of-hospital patient safety,” said Dr. Donald Spaner, Chief Medical Officer and EMS Medical Director at UH. “Through enhanced medication verification with eMACC, rapid access to up-to-date protocols, and integrated resuscitation support tools, OneDose strengthens clinical decision-making in the moments that matter most.”

