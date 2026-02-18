World's First Blockchain Meritocracy Hosts Global Innovations Summit for Liberland's 11th Year

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Free Republic of Liberland will host its 11th Anniversary Celebration from April 10 to 13, 2026, in Liberland Ark Village, Serbia. The event will focus on refining the constitution for the world's first blockchain-based meritocracy assisted by AI agents, with discussions on innovations in blockchain, governance, and longevity. Attended by citizens, international guests, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and media, the gathering will include a conference, a startup competition, and site visits.The program begins on April 10 with registration and a welcome networking session. On April 11, the conference features an opening ceremony and an address by President Vít Jedlička, followed by keynote sessions on crypto, governance, and innovation. A longevity block will address plans to establish a longevity clinic in Serbia as part of Liberland's development. The day ends with a gala dinner and party.On April 12, participants will join a tour to Liberland, a boat trip on the Danube, or an explorative walk in Ark, and on Independence Day, April 13, the inauguration of a new house will take place and a 5km independence run. The event also includes a startup competition where ventures will pitch to global venture capitalists, investors, and advisors. Tickets are available at anniversary.ll.land About LiberlandThe Free Republic of Liberland, situated between Croatia and Serbia on the Danube River, was established in 2015 on land abandoned by all state actors in an unresolved territorial dispute, claimed by Vít Jedlicka. Originating from a border dispute, its 7 km territory is now the third smallest sovereign state after the Vatican and Monaco. Liberland's motto, "To live and let live," reflects its commitment to personal and economic freedom. The Constitution ensures limited governmental interference in its citizens' lives.Press Contact:

