Pink's Windows Expands Service Portfolio with Professional Holiday Lighting Installation for 2026

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pink's Windows, a trusted leader in residential and commercial exterior cleaning services, today announced the official launch of its Holiday Lighting Installation offering, set to debut for the 2026 holiday season.

The new service marks a strategic expansion for the company, allowing customers to experience the same uniform, consistent, and professional service standards they rely on year-round — now applied to custom holiday lighting design and installation.

Bringing Professionalism to the Holidays

For years, Pink’s Windows has built its reputation on delivering dependable window cleaning, pressure washing, and exterior maintenance with highly trained, uniformed crews and streamlined service systems. The addition of holiday lighting is a natural extension of that mission: providing homeowners and businesses with a safe, hassle-free way to elevate their properties during the most visible and celebratory season of the year.

“Holiday lighting is one of the most impactful ways to transform a home or business, but it’s also one of the most time-consuming and potentially dangerous,” said Josie Ramos, Co-owner of Pink’s Windows Greater Cincinnati. “Our customers already trust us on ladders, roofs, and exterior surfaces. Launching this service allows us to deliver that same safety, reliability, and attention to detail in a way that brings joy and convenience.”

Designed for Residential and Commercial Properties

The Holiday Lighting offerings will serve:

Single-family homes

HOAs and multi-property communities

Retail centers and storefronts

Office buildings and commercial campuses

For commercial clients, professional holiday lighting can increase foot traffic, enhance brand image, and create a welcoming atmosphere for customers and employees alike.

Strengthening Year-Round Customer Relationships

By adding holiday lighting, Pink’s Windows continues to evolve into a comprehensive exterior services partner. Existing clients will benefit from priority booking, while new customers will have the opportunity to experience the company’s signature consistency during a high-visibility season.

The launch aligns with the company’s long-term growth strategy: expanding service offerings that fit naturally within its operational expertise while maintaining strict quality standards.

“Our brand is built on consistency,” added Bayley Mack. “From our uniforms to our communication to the final result, customers know exactly what to expect from us. Holiday lighting will be no different.”

Booking Opens Summer 2026

Scheduling for the 2026 holiday season will officially open in late summer 2026. Due to anticipated demand and the seasonal nature of installation, early booking will be strongly encouraged. Priority scheduling will be offered to current Pink’s Windows customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

