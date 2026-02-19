Debi Orr Celebrates Decades of Real Estate Service and Community Impact in Connecticut

Debi Orr

Ridgefield-Based Realtor Specializes in Senior Transitions and Relocation, Leveraging Founding Role in Keller Williams Connecticut Expansion

RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Debi Orr, a seasoned realtor with the HomeVision Team at Keller Williams Realty, continues her dedicated service in the Connecticut real estate market, building on a career that spans since 1988. Based in Ridgefield, Orr’s expertise covers northern Fairfield County, including towns such as Wilton, Weston, New Fairfield, Brookfield, Bethel, Newtown, and Danbury. Her long-standing presence in the region is further underscored by her instrumental role in establishing the Keller Williams Realty franchise in Connecticut over two decades ago, which now includes five offices across Fairfield County and White Plains, NY.Orr distinguishes her practice through a client-focused philosophy, specializing in assisting senior sellers and buyers, managing relocation processes, and facilitating estate sales. She guides senior downsizers through each phase of their transition, from preparing properties for market to securing successful transactions. The HomeVision Team, which includes partners Natasha Hernandez and Dan Cone, enhances the team's capacity to support the local community.Orr's approach is founded on four pillars: empathy, competency, transparency, and dependability, ensuring commitment to her fiduciary duties. This dedication has contributed to a track record where Orr has consistently helped sellers position their homes to achieve 5 to 14% over asking prices. She has also navigated clients through intricate situations, including short sales, assisting individuals with "underwater" properties through complex bank processes."My commitment has always been to serve clients with empathy and transparency, ensuring their real estate journey is as smooth and successful as possible," said Debi Orr. "It's rewarding to not only help individuals achieve their homeownership goals but also to contribute actively to the vibrant community that has supported my work for decades."Beyond her client work, Orr is active in the community, serving as a Commissioner on the Commission for the Aging in Ridgefield and supporting local food initiatives through the Ridgefield NeighborFund and Community Table. For more information about real estate services in Fairfield County, visit Debi Orr's HomeVision Team website

