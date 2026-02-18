Signature Sports Camps Launches Overnight Volleyball Camp in Florida

A premier volleyball training experience meets the traditions of classic overnight summer camp. Now enrolling for Summer 2026.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signature Sports Camps has announced the launch of its Overnight Volleyball Camp in Florida, delivering elite-level coaching and player development while preserving everything athletes love about the best week of summer camp.

Signature's Volleyball Track is built for athletes who want more than a typical clinic. Campers train on sand courts, develop skill, confidence, and game IQ through a structured, multi-day player development model. Evenings are spent enjoying beach parties, s'mores, team bonding, and Signature's camp traditions.

"At Signature, athletes don't have to choose between high-level training and the fun of overnight camp," said Maddie Soviero, Director of Signature Sports Camps. "Volleyball is the perfect fit for our model: fast-paced, team-driven, and built on repetition, confidence, and leadership. Our goal is for every athlete to leave camp better on the court and stronger as a teammate."

Train with the Best: Meet the Coaches and the Program

Signature's Volleyball Track is designed to meet athletes where they are and push them outside their comfort zone the right way. Campers are grouped by age and skill level to ensure the right coaching intensity, challenge, and growth.

Each week builds from Day 1 to Day 5 so athletes can feel real progress. Training covers fundamentals and core technique (serving, passing, setting, attacking, blocking, defense), position-specific work for setters, hitters, liberos, and middles, game IQ and strategy through live decision-making situations under pressure, competitive drills and scrimmages with high-energy reps, sand and court training to develop agility and footwork, and athletic development including speed, vertical work, and conditioning.

In addition to Signature's resident coaches, who serve as full-time mentors throughout the week, each session will feature professional volleyball "Headliner" coaches (to be announced), including athletes from leagues such as AU and USA Volleyball. Headliners work with campers in small groups, large-scale demonstrations, and off-field Q&A sessions.

Florida Overnight Camp Experience

Signature's Florida camp is hosted at Eckerd College and USF's Downtown St. Petersburg Campus, offering a sports-focused environment near the water with access to elite facilities and unforgettable summer activities.

Beyond training, campers enjoy beach parties and camp traditions, spikeball and s'mores at sunset, pool time, boating on the Gulf of Mexico, movie nights, and camp-wide games and leadership challenges.

Campuses are gated with around-the-clock security. Most activities are within a short walk, keeping athletes active, supervised, and fully immersed in camp life.

More Than Volleyball: A Signature Sports Camp Destination

Signature's Florida campus is the brand's flagship location, offering four weeks of overnight sessions across multiple sports tracks including volleyball, lacrosse, soccer, and flag football. Multi-sport athletes can also explore hybrid track options.

Enrollment Now Open for Summer 2026

Signature's Overnight Volleyball Camp runs:

Session I: June 22–26

Session II: July 6–10

Session III: July 13–17

Session IV: July 20–24

Enrollment is open for athletes ages 8 to 17.

Early Bird pricing is available through February 28:

Overnight Camp: $1,550 (5 days / 4 nights)

Day Camp Option: $375

Families may pay in full or use interest-free monthly installments with a $250 deposit to reserve their spot.

About Signature Sports Camps

Signature Sports Camps combines the essence of a traditional summer sleepaway camp with specialized sports training. With elite resident coaches, professional mentorship, leadership programming, and unforgettable camp traditions, Signature builds confident athletes and strong leaders, on and off the field. To learn more or register for Summer 2026, visit our website, linked here.

About Signature Athletics

Signature Athletics is a purpose-built youth sports ecosystem designed to increase access, lower costs, and create lasting impact across the athlete journey. By combining technology, media, community-based programs, and consumer brands into one connected platform, Signature delivers more value per community, per program, and per player.

Founded by former athletes, the company supports teams, families, and operators through on-demand uniforms and team stores (Signature Locker), sports brands (Signature Sports Camps, Carolina Lacrosse Association, etc), youth sports media and sponsorship (Signature Media), and reinvestment initiatives through the Signature Foundation. Signature Athletics is on a mission to help 10 million new kids play sports by 2030.

Legal Disclaimer:

