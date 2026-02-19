GivenGain Partners with Bike New York to Enable Participant-Led Fundraising in Connection to the TD Five Boro Bike Tour

GivenGain

New partnership provides fundraising technology that empowers riders to support Bike New York’s mission through cycling.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GivenGain, a global fundraising platform supporting participant-led generosity, today announced a new partnership with Bike New York, a nonprofit organization expanding access to bicycling through education, workforce development, advocacy, and community-based programs across New York City.

Through this partnership, GivenGain will provide fundraising technology to support charitable events delivered by Bike New York, with an initial focus on the TD Five Boro Bike Tour, the largest charitable bike ride in the United States. Bike New York will continue to lead and manage fundraising programs, while GivenGain powers the tools that enable riders to fundraise in support of Bike New York.

With its global headquarters and team based in New York, GivenGain brings local proximity and dedicated support to the partnership—working closely with Bike New York to ensure riders, staff, and supporters are equipped with the tools needed to create meaningful fundraising outcomes.

The collaboration reflects a shared belief that participation can be a powerful driver of generosity. By enabling rider-led fundraising, GivenGain will help Bike New York activate its community, deepen supporter engagement, and expand the reach of its mission-driven programming.

“We believe the future of fundraising is participant-led and community-powered,” said Christopher Gaube, Chief Marketing Officer at GivenGain. “Bike New York prioritizes access, education, and community in ways that align closely with our values. With our team based in New York, we’re able to support Bike New York closely as riders turn participation into meaningful support—starting with the TD Five Boro Bike Tour.”

Bike New York serves tens of thousands of New Yorkers each year through bike education, workforce development, and advocacy programs that promote safety, access, and opportunity. Fundraising enabled through GivenGain will help support these efforts while providing riders with a simple, effective way to mobilize their networks in support of the organization.

“The TD Five Boro Bike Tour has always been about bringing people together through cycling,” said Ken Podziba, President and CEO of Bike New York. “This partnership strengthens the connection between our riders and our mission, giving participants new ways to support Bike New York and the communities we serve throughout the year.”

Grounded in a shared commitment to New York City, the partnership supports the mission of Bike New York by empowering riders to fundraise in connection with its programs. GivenGain’s New York–based team brings proximity and alignment to the collaboration. Together, the organizations are focused on delivering impact for the city’s cycling community.

About GivenGain

GivenGain is a mission-led, global fundraising technology platform trusted by the world’s leading charity events and brands to power fundraising at scale. GivenGain operates as a hybrid model—combining nonprofit governance with proprietary technology and innovation entities that allow the organization to build, scale, and partner as a world-class tech brand.

Learn more at https://www.givengain.com

About Bike New York

Bike New York is a 501 (c) nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and encouraging cycling as a sustainable and accessible means of transportation and recreation. We create healthier, stronger, and environmentally friendly communities by advocating for safer, more equitable streets, hosting dynamic community events, and providing free bicycle education and workforce development programs. Learn more at www.bike.nyc



