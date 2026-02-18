Collective Defence and Long-Term Support for Ukraine Dominate NATO Parliamentary Assembly Meetings in Brussels 

Members of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly met in Brussels for the Assembly’s annual Joint Committee Meetings to address the Alliance’s readiness in an increasingly challenging security environment and to help shape parliamentary engagement ahead of the NATO Summit in Ankara.

Over two days, some 140 legislators from both sides of the Atlantic exchanged with NATO officials, government and EU representatives as well as experts, focusing on two central priorities for the Assembly: enabling a quantum leap in collective defence and sustaining vital support for Ukraine.

Enabling a quantum leap in collective defence

The meetings underscored the urgency of strengthening NATO’s readiness, deterrence and long-term defence posture in the face of Russia’s war against Ukraine, intensifying hybrid threats, growing strategic competition, and increasing risks to critical infrastructure and supply chains.

NATO representatives stressed that credible deterrence rests on Allied cohesion, sustained investment, and the rapid delivery of capabilities. The transatlantic bond remains the cornerstone of the Alliance, while European Allies are increasing their contribution to conventional defence and stepping up efforts to meet evolving capability requirements.

The delegates were reassured that the European Union sees the strengthening of Europe’s role in defence and security as a vital condition for enhancing the Atlantic Alliance.

The discussions emphasised the need for long-term defence spending commitments, faster procurement and expanded defence-industrial capacity to produce and sustain the forces required by NATO’s new defence plans. Strengthening air and missile defence, improving logistics and military mobility, addressing personnel and readiness gaps, and accelerating innovation were identified as key priorities.

Legislators were urged to play their part in removing barriers to defence industrial cooperation among Allies, as well as to improving access to financing for defence enterprises.

NATO PA President Marcos Perestrello (Portugal) emphasised the role of Allied legislators in sustaining public and political support for defence spending at levels not seen in decades.

Hybrid threats were a central focus. Cyber-attacks, sabotage, disinformation, and attacks on critical infrastructure are increasing in scale and sophistication across Allied societies. Officials stressed the importance of a whole-of-society approach to resilience, stronger public-private cooperation, and enhanced preparedness across governments, industry and citizens.

Lessons from Ukraine continue to shape NATO’s adaptation, particularly the growing importance of drones, cyber capabilities, electronic warfare, and the rapid integration of emerging technologies into defence planning.

Sustaining vital support for Ukraine

Support for Ukraine remained a distinct and central pillar throughout the meetings, reflecting its fundamental importance to Euro-Atlantic security.

Russia’s continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure are placing immense pressure on Ukraine’s population and underline the need for sustained military assistance. Parliamentarians emphasised the critical importance of maintaining a reliable flow of, among others, air defence, missiles, and ammunition to enable Ukraine to defend its territory and protect its citizens.

Ukraine’s growing defence-industrial capacity and rapid innovation were highlighted as key assets, offering valuable lessons for Allies while reinforcing the need for long-term investment and cooperation.

Maintaining strong political unity and long-term support for Ukraine was seen as essential to securing a just and lasting peace and upholding the principle that borders cannot be changed by force.

The Joint Committee Meetings underscored the essential role the parliamentary diplomacy will play in the run-up to the NATO Summit in Ankara.

Press queries: [email protected]

Photos ©De Kamer, Inge Verhelst