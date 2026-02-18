Verti Commercial Real Estate Expands into Michigan, Welcomes CCIM Wayne Loebig

Following $100M+ first-year volume, Verti leverages proprietary Direct-to-Seller System™ for growth. Fully operational, recruiting advisors. verticre.com

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verti Commercial Real Estate is proud to announce its expansion into Michigan with the launch of a new brokerage arm, led by industry expert Wayne Loebig, CCIM. This move marks another strategic step in Verti CRE’s national growth following a first year that surpassed $100 million in transaction volume.

Loebig brings extensive commercial real estate experience across multiple asset classes, along with a strong advisory background and a track record of delivering results for clients. His depth of market knowledge and commitment to growth position him to pioneer Verti’s presence throughout Michigan.

“Michigan is a strategic growth market for Verti, and Wayne is the right partner to launch it,” said Chris Homan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Verti CRE. “His experience, market credibility, and commitment to client service align directly with our long-term vision. We’re not just entering Michigan – we’re building it with intention.”

The Michigan brokerage arm is fully operational and actively recruiting advisors who are seeking a modern, high-performance platform built to accelerate growth. The Midwest team is led by Matthew E. Drane, Chief Revenue Officer and Senior Managing Director.

A major differentiator behind Verti CRE’s rapid expansion is its proprietary Direct-to-Seller (DTS) System™ -- a proven platform designed to identify owners who are ready to sell. Verti’s customized CRM leverages data-backed automations and follow-up sequences to ensure consistent outreach and that no lead is ever dropped. Through the Seller Story™ process, the team captures seller motivation and key property details, freeing advisors to move quickly and strategically.

“Verti has built real infrastructure for growth,” said Loebig. “The DTS platform, the collaboration, and the support structure give advisors a measurable advantage. I’m excited to establish a presence in Michigan and partner with professionals who want to compete at a higher level.”

ABOUT VERTI

Verti Commercial Real Estate is a next-generation brokerage disrupting the industry with cutting-edge lead generation systems, unparalleled advisor support, and innovative solutions. Founded in Columbus, Ohio, Verti CRE has expanded throughout the Midwest with a presence in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Michigan. With a client and employee-centric approach, Verti is committed to redefining commercial real estate through integrity, innovation, and collaboration. By leveraging technology and fostering a people-first culture, Verti empowers advisors and clients to achieve their goals in an ever-changing market.

