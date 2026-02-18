The Hartford’s President A. Morris 'Mo' Tooker, to Keynote InsurTech America Symposium 2026

This year sees the return of special events EmpowerHer, CT Captive Forum, and Making Waves Awards

Mo Tooker is exactly the leader this moment calls for. His perspective, experience, and understanding of how innovation makes a real-world impact will set the tone for groundbreaking conversations.” — Stacey Brown, Founder and President, InsurTech America Symposium

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The InsurTech America Symposium (IAS) announced that Mo Tooker will deliver the opening keynote address at IAS 2026, taking place April 13–14, 2026 at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

Formerly the InsurTech Hartford Symposium, the event has freshly rebranded in 2026 as the InsurTech America Symposium, reflecting the nationwide reach of its attendees and the expanding momentum of insurance innovation across the U.S.

“We’re thrilled to have Mo from The Hartford as our keynote speaker at this year’s InsurTech America Symposium,” said Stacey Brown, Founder and President of InsurTech America. “He is exactly the industry leader this moment calls for. His perspective, operating experience, and understanding of how innovation makes a real-world impact will set the tone for a lineup of groundbreaking speakers and conversations. While the event has a new name, our mission remains unchanged. We’re honored to continue to provide a stage for the people leading our insurance industry to showcase their innovative ideas and outcomes.”

Tooker, who oversees The Hartford’s Business and Personal Insurance and Employee Benefits, as well as Enterprise Strategy, Claims and Risk Services, will anchor a program designed to connect carriers, brokers, startups, investors, and regulators around the future of the industry.

A property and casualty industry veteran, Tooker has more than three decades of insurance and reinsurance experience. He joined The Hartford in 2015 as chief underwriting officer and has served in a variety of roles since then.

Signature experiences return: EmpowerHER, Making Waves Awards, and the CT Captive Insurance Forum

IAS 2026 will also feature the return of several cornerstone experiences that have become defining elements of the symposium.

EmpowerHER returns for a second year following a highly successful inaugural program in 2025, bringing together women for community-driven programming and leadership-focused conversations alongside the broader symposium.

The event will also spotlight the Making Waves Awards, which have honored distinguished insurance leaders for the last three years, recognizing individuals whose leadership and influence are driving meaningful change across the industry.

In addition, the CT Captive Insurance Forum returns as a featured special event during symposium week, convening captive owners, regulators, managers, and advisors to explore emerging trends, regulatory updates, and the evolving role of captives in today’s risk environment.

For the latest event details, speaker updates, and registration information, visit the official IAS website: insurtechamericasymposium.com.

About InsurTech America Symposium

The InsurTech America Symposium (IAS 2026) is a national gathering of insurance and insurtech leaders focused on meaningful connection, collaboration, and innovation. Hosted at the Connecticut Convention Center, IAS 2026 takes place April 13–14, 2026 in Hartford, Connecticut.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.