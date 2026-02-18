ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Alien and Pedophile Released from Connecticut Jail by Sanctuary Policies

Connecticut’s Trust Act limits local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE, allowing criminals—including child predators—to be released from jails back into American neighborhoods

WASHINGTON – On February 13, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested Christian Espinosa-Sarango, a pedophile and criminal illegal alien from Ecuador who was previously RELEASED from a jail back into Connecticut communities by sanctuary policies. This pedophile was charged for sexual assault, illegal sexual contact with a child, and enticing minors with a computer in North Haven, Connecticut, on December 19, 2025.

According to local reports, Espinosa-Sarango made contact with an undercover law enforcement officer who was posing as the aunt of a 13-year-old through an online chat. He allegedly asked for photographs of the young girl and sex. Espinosa-Sarango also made plans to meet with the child at a hotel room, where he was arrested.

Christian Espinosa-Sarango

On December 23, ICE lodged an arrest detainer asking local law enforcement to not release this pedophile without notifying ICE. Because of the state’s sanctuary policies, the detainer was not honored, and he was RELEASED from jail onto Connecticut's streets.

On February 13, ICE officers arrested this public safety threat at large instead of safely transferring him into ICE custody.

During the arrest, Espinosa-Sarango refused to comply with lawful orders, first attempting to flee in his vehicle, and then refusing to roll his window down, requiring our officers to break his window in order to successfully apprehend this criminal.

“These are the types of monsters Connecticut sanctuary politicians are releasing from their jails and onto the streets to perpetuate more crimes against children,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We need local law enforcement to cooperate with us to get these heinous criminals out of our neighborhoods. 7 of the 10 safest cities in the United States cooperate with ICE. This is a perfect example of why sanctuary policies make Americans less safe. Thankfully, because of our brave ICE agents, Christian Espinosa-Sarango, a pedophile, will never walk American streets again. Sanctuary politicians must stop releasing pedophiles, murderers, rapists, and kidnappers into our neighborhoods.”

Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the United States.

