Proxidize releases residential proxies, achieves ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2

Proxy provider Proxidize builds on flagship mobile proxies and now releases enterprise-grade residential proxies while also achieving security certifications.

For years we’ve poured our expertise and attention to detail into our mobile proxies. Now we’ve applied that same focus on reliability, transparency, and control to residential proxies.” — Abed Elez, CEO at Proxidize

NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proxy provider Proxidize today announced it will now also sell high-quality residential proxies . This new product expands the company’s offering to include millions of residential IPs across 190+ countries.Increasingly more companies rely on the proxy industry to fuel their web scraping and data collection needs. The residential product introduces transparent per-GB pricing starting at $1 for regular plans and $0.5 for enterprise volumes, with rates decreasing at higher volumes and no mandatory bulk commitments.“For years we’ve poured our expertise and attention to detail into our mobile proxies ,” said Abed Elez, CEO. “Now we’ve applied that same focus on reliability, transparency, and control to residential proxies.”Features:- Worldwide coverage: millions of residential IPs across 190+ countries- Rollover bandwidth: Use the data you've paid for, even when you've ended your subscription- Simple $1/GB billing, lower at higher volumes- Rotating & Sticky IPs- Granular location targeting including ISP, country, and city-level targeting- Unlimited threads- Ethically sourced residential IPsProxidize’s billing model is designed to simplify proxy pricing and address a gap in the market. While many providers require customers to commit to large data packages to access competitive rates, Proxidize offers straightforward per-GB pricing starting at $1, delivering predictable costs without volume lock-ins.The company also announced it has achieved ISO 27001 certification and SOC 2 Type 2 attestation. Both the security compliance milestones and the residential proxy release come as part of Proxidize’s continued commitment to the democratization of data. Everyone, from companies to hobbyists, deserves access to data online. They should not be held back by a lack of proxies or reputable providers to source them from.Proxidize is a mobile-first proxy provider for users who want speed, control, and infrastructure-level access.

