Doug Gollan is editor-in-chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons. The buyers guide enables subscribers to compare over 500 jet card, membership, and fractional ownership programs based on rules, policies, and pricing.

Private Jet Card Comparisons reveals the cost to fly on the same type of private jets used by celebrities, billionaires, CEOs, and sports team owners

We used flight cost data from our proprietary database of over 1,500 private jet programs and cross-referenced with publicly available data, revealing how much it costs to fly on the same jets as VIPS” — Doug Gollan, Editor-in-Chief, Private Jet Card Comparisons

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Private Jet Card Comparisons , the private aviation buyer's guide, reveals the cost of flying on the same private jets used by celebrities, sports team owners, well-known CEOs, star athletes, influencers, and companies that make leading products. Private Jet Card Comparisons used publicly available data, combined with its proprietary database of over 1,500 jet cards, jet memberships, private jet charter programs, and fractional jet options, to reveal how much it will cost to fly like well-known stars and VVIPs."Celebrity Private Jets and Cost To Buy, Cost To Fly" tracks over 100 sports team owners, current and former athletes, actors, musicians, influencers, billionaires, royalty, politicians, and public officials by the type of private jet they own or use.From ultra-long-range private jets that cost over $70 million to the Pilatus PC-12, a single-engine turboprop, the article spotlights the specific private aircraft that are used by the people and companies you know."While celebrities, billionaires, and well-known companies cluster around private jets like the Gulfstream G650 and Bombardier Global 7500 that can fly 15 hours nonstop, quite a few own more than one private aircraft," said Doug Gollan, President and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons, adding, "It's like cars in your driveway. Many households have more than one car. In fact, 55% of our subscribers who own their own jets also have jet cards, and 31% of full jet owners also have shares in at least one fractional jet ownership program."The buyer's guide tracks over 1,500 jet card, membership, charter, and fractional ownership programs sold by nearly 100 companies and updates its data more than 150 times annually. Private Jet Card Comparisons subscribers who pay $500 for an annual subscription save research time by finding and comparing the programs that best match their needs, all in one place.Each program is compared by over 65 variables, from company profile to aircraft type, sourcing methods, seating capacity, where you can fly, pricing, minimum flight time charges, program rules for booking, changing, cancellation policies, blackout and peak days, what's included, and extra charges such as de-icing, Wi-Fi, catering, and the type and size of pets you can bring along. Private Jet Card Comparisons additionally offers solutions for Wealth Advisors and Family Officers via its Enterprise Direct subscription service. Private Jet Card Comparisons is also popular with Corporate Flight Departments, which use its database to identify supplemental lift options and provide management with third-party benchmarking."There is so much coverage of celebrities and CEOs flying privately, but it is hard to get accurate and current pricing on how much it would actually cost to fly on that jet, including the cost of repositioning the aircraft. Our pricing reflects occupied hours, the time you are in the actual airplane flying, and the minimum number of flight hours charged by each program for each aircraft type," Gollan says.Flying on the same type of private jet as the A-listers is not difficult, but it is not cheap. "Virtually all the private jets flown by your favorite personality or brands can be accessed by a jet card program or ad hoc charter," Gollan says, adding, "While tracking celebrities and sports stars is controversial, this provides a fun way to create a memorable experience where you can plan out a dream trip and fly in the same type of private jet as the famous folks."Private Jet Card Comparisons doesn't sell flights, Gollan notes, commenting, "Accessing the market can be confusing with discounted empty legs that often aren't available and carry big risks, jet sharing, which is not always legal and carries safety and liability concerns, one-off charters, which are often non-refundable and have strict cancellation terms, jet cards where you have to prepay six figures, and fractional ownership, which entails a five-year commitment. We give subscribers the information, education, and data so they can act as educated consumers and avoid costly mistakes."About PRIVATE JET CARD COMPARISONSPrivate Jet Card Comparisons is the go-to subscription-based consumer buyer's guide for navigating private aviation programs, including on-demand charters, jet sharing, jet cards, memberships, and fractional ownership. The platform compares over 1,500 program options from 80+ providers and features a database of 75,000+ data points, updated more than 180 times in 2025 and 35 times so far in 2026. Subscribers can compare programs using 65+ variables, receive access to the industry's only QUICK COMPARE FLIGHT PRICING tool, and request DECIDER CUSTOM ANALYSIS Reports to ﬁnd the best ﬁt for their unique ﬂying needs. For more information, visit Private Jet Card Comparisons

