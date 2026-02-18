Governor’s Crime Commission Releases Law Enforcement Recruitment Toolkit

Raleigh, N.C.

The Governor’s Crime Commission today released a new law enforcement recruitment toolkit designed to help agencies across North Carolina strengthen recruitment efforts and communicate the value of a career in public safety. The “What It Takes” toolkit gives agencies, particularly those with limited resources, the tools they need to launch effective recruitment campaigns.

“If we are serious about keeping people safe, we have to be serious about having enough well-trained cops on the beat,” said Governor Josh Stein. “The ‘What It Takes’ toolkit will provide law enforcement agencies from small towns to big cities the critical resources to recruit and then keep talent to protect the people of North Carolina.”

The campaign serves as a response to a survey of law enforcement leadership, current officers, recruits, former officers and job seekers completed by the Governor’s Crime Commission in 2024. The research highlighted an opportunity to help law enforcement agencies better communicate the value of a purpose-driven career in law enforcement.

The Governor’s Crime Commission brought together a communications firm and an advisory group made up of law enforcement professionals representing a range of agency types, including those with successful recruitment models and those facing significant challenges.

“Recruitment and retention challenges are real, and this toolkit gives agencies a practical way to compete for talent,” Public Safety Secretary Jeffrey Smythe said. “It reflects our commitment to supporting law enforcement and strengthening public safety across North Carolina.”

The ‘What It Takes’ toolkit includes messaging frameworks and communication tools designed to:

Support recruitment efforts for agencies statewide.

Promote a unified message across law enforcement agencies.

Correct misconceptions by highlighting the principles of policing in a fresh, engaging way.

Michelle Beck, acting deputy director of the Governor’s Crime Commission said: “This toolkit is about empowering agencies to tell their story. By providing ready-to-use resources, we’re helping departments, especially those without dedicated recruitment teams, reach potential recruits and inspire them to serve.”

Agencies can explore the ‘What It Takes’ resources by visiting the Law Enforcement Recruitment Initiatives page on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s website. The tools include video, images, graphics and copy to support multichannel communications, from email to web landing pages, radio spots and social media campaigns.