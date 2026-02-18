GS Exterior Experts Introduces James Hardie’s New TimberHue™ Finish to Colorado Homeowners

The warmth of real wood. The durability Colorado demands. TimberHue™ siding, installed by GS Exterior Experts.

GS Exterior Experts introduces James Hardie TimberHue™ wood-look fire-resistant siding.

“TimberHue™ gives Colorado homeowners the warmth of wood with the fire-resistant durability of fiber cement—installed the Golden Standard way.” — Keith Vigil, GS Exterior Experts” — Keith Vigil

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Next-Generation Wood-Look Siding Designed for Fire Resistance, Durability, and Mountain Modern Design

GS Exterior Experts, a five-time President’s Club contractor with James Hardie, proudly announces the introduction of James Hardie’s new TimberHue™ finish to homeowners across Colorado. This innovative finish represents a significant advancement in fiber cement siding, delivering the authentic appearance of natural wood with the non-combustible performance and durability that Colorado’s climate demands.

As wildfire concerns, extreme weather conditions, and maintenance costs continue to impact homeowners statewide, TimberHue™ offers a solution that blends architectural beauty with long-term protection.

Elevating Exterior Design Without Compromise

For decades, cedar siding has been favored in Colorado for its warm, natural aesthetic. However, cedar requires regular staining and maintenance and is vulnerable to moisture damage and fire risk. TimberHue™ is engineered to replicate the rich texture and depth of stained wood while eliminating the ongoing maintenance cycle that traditional wood siding demands.

The finish utilizes advanced baked-on color technology to create dimensional tones and realistic grain variation. Unlike painted siding, TimberHue™ is designed to maintain its integrity and appearance over time, even in Colorado’s high-altitude UV exposure and freeze-thaw conditions.

“Colorado homeowners no longer have to choose between beauty and protection,” said Keith Vigil, Owner of GS Exterior Experts. “TimberHue allows us to deliver the natural warmth of wood aesthetics while maintaining the fire-resistant performance that James Hardie products are known for. It’s a major evolution in exterior design.”

Built for Colorado’s Unique Climate Challenges

Colorado presents one of the most demanding environments for exterior building materials. Homes must withstand:

Intense ultraviolet exposure at higher elevations

Rapid temperature swings

Heavy snow and ice accumulation

Hailstorms

Wildfire exposure in foothill and mountain communities

James Hardie fiber cement siding is non-combustible and engineered to resist rot, pests, moisture intrusion, and weather-related deterioration. With the addition of the TimberHue™ finish, homeowners gain enhanced curb appeal without sacrificing structural resilience.

For mountain modern architecture and luxury custom homes, TimberHue™ expands design flexibility while maintaining performance standards suited for Colorado conditions.

Ideal for Cedar Replacement and Modern Exterior Renovations

GS Exterior Experts anticipates strong interest from homeowners seeking to replace aging cedar siding. Over time, cedar can crack, warp, peel, and require costly refinishing. TimberHue™ offers the look of premium stained wood without those vulnerabilities.

Applications include:

Cedar replacement projects

Mountain modern exteriors

Vertical board and batten designs

High-end custom builds

Multifamily and HOA communities

Fire-conscious foothill properties

By combining TimberHue™ siding with proper wall preparation—including vapor barriers, flashing systems, and moisture management—GS Exterior Experts ensures installations meet manufacturer specifications and building science best practices.

“Advanced siding technology only performs if it’s installed correctly,” Vigil added. “Our team follows strict installation guidelines and exterior system protocols to ensure homeowners receive maximum longevity and warranty protection.”

Golden Standard Installation and Industry Leadership

As a five-time President’s Club contractor with James Hardie, GS Exterior Experts has consistently ranked among the top siding professionals in the nation. The company specializes in:

Fiber cement siding systems

Fire-resistant exterior upgrades

Window integration and flashing systems

Roofing and decking coordination

Large-scale multifamily renovations

Exterior modernization projects

The company’s “Golden Standard” approach emphasizes precision installation, detailed moisture control systems, and long-term performance.

By introducing TimberHue™ to Colorado, GS Exterior Experts continues its commitment to bringing innovative, performance-driven exterior products to the market.

Meeting Growing Demand for Fire-Resistant Design

In recent years, wildfire resilience has become a priority for homeowners throughout Colorado. While no exterior system is completely fireproof, non-combustible siding materials play an important role in reducing ignition risk when paired with proper defensible space and building design.

TimberHue™ allows homeowners to achieve the popular wood-look aesthetic often associated with mountain properties while utilizing fiber cement’s inherent fire-resistant properties.

The result is a product that aligns with evolving building codes, insurance considerations, and homeowner priorities throughout wildfire-prone regions.

Now Available Across Colorado

GS Exterior Experts is now offering consultations and exterior evaluations for homeowners interested in upgrading to James Hardie’s TimberHue™ finish. Design previews and project assessments are available throughout:

Denver Metro

Northern Colorado

Foothill communities

Mountain regions

Homeowners can request no-pressure exterior estimates and professional design guidance to determine if TimberHue™ siding is the right fit for their property.

About GS Exterior Experts

GS Exterior Experts is a Colorado-based exterior remodeling company specializing in fiber cement siding, fire-resistant exterior systems, high-performance windows, roofing, and decking solutions. Known as “The Golden Standard” in exterior renovations, the company serves homeowners, HOAs, and multifamily communities across the state.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit:

www.gsexteriorexperts.com

Phone: 720-683-6288

About James Hardie

James Hardie is the global leader in fiber cement siding and backer board products. The company continues to innovate with advanced color technologies and durable exterior systems designed to meet modern architectural and environmental demands.

g

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.