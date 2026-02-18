IDF Widows and Orphans Organization Attends NRB 2026 to Highlight Ongoing Support for Israel’s Bereaved Families

Executive leadership engages international broadcasters and faith leaders to raise awareness of the realities facing bereaved families

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The IDF Widows & Orphans Organization (IDFWO) is attending the NRB 2026 International Christian Media Convention, which opened yesterday in Nashville, joining faith leaders, media, and nonprofit organizations from around the world to deepen awareness of the long-term needs of Israel’s widows and orphans following the October 7 attacks and ongoing war.Since October 7, hundreds of families have joined IDFWO’s community, dramatically expanding the need for sustained emotional, educational, and financial support. The organization provides comprehensive, lifelong assistance to widows and children of fallen IDF soldiers and security personnel, ensuring they are supported not only in the immediate aftermath of loss, but throughout every stage of their lives.IDFWO’s participation at NRB reflects the growing international recognition of the importance of long-term care for bereaved families and the role of global partnerships in strengthening this support network.Daniel Elbaum, Executive Director of IDF Widows and Orphans Organization USA: October 7 changed the lives of over 1000 families, leaving behind widows and children who must now rebuild their futures while carrying profound loss. Our mission is to ensure that every widow and child of a fallen soldier knows they are not alone, and that there is a global community of Jews and non-Jews committed to walking beside them - not just in the aftermath of tragedy, but for the years and decades that follow.”NRB 2026 brings together thousands of Christian communicators, broadcasters, and organizational leaders, providing a platform to elevate awareness of humanitarian initiatives and strengthen collaboration across faith-based and nonprofit communities. IDFWO’s presence underscores the importance of sustained global engagement in supporting families who have lost loved ones in Israel’s defense.About the IDF Widows & Orphans OrganizationThe IDF Widows and Orphans Organization is the official representative body for families of fallen IDF soldiers and members of Israel’s security forces. Founded in 1991, the organization represents and supports over 18,000 widows, widowers, and orphans nationwide, and operates under the Families of Fallen Soldiers Law (1950). Its work includes direct social support, rehabilitation programs, community initiatives, and public advocacy, alongside parliamentary engagement to advance legislation and policy reforms. Since the outbreak of the Iron Swords War, the circle of bereavement has expanded significantly, including 355 widows and widowers (45 of them pregnant) and 905 new orphans.

