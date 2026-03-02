The Austin Company Strengthens Food and Beverage Services with Matt Greer’s Expertise

Matthew Greer

The Austin Company has appointed Matt Greer as subject matter expert supporting food and beverage clients.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matt Greer has joined The Austin Company as a subject matter expert in our food and beverage group. In this role, Matt will serve as one of the company's experts to strengthen Austin's design and construction experience in the food and beverage sector.Matt brings 30 years of experience in food and beverage design, construction, start-up, and manufacturing. He holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Missouri, and his experience spans a wide range of product categories, including salty snacks, breads, cookies, snack nuts, frozen items, processed meats, brewing, and more. Throughout his career, Greer has held engineering and leadership roles spanning plant engineer, maintenance manager, plant technical manager, and senior director of engineering.Matt brings a unique, dual‑perspective to the role, having supported Austin’s project teams and partnered from the client side across multiple projects. He looks forward to continuing that collaboration as part of the team. "I'm excited to be part of the Austin team. Austin has been a valued partner for many years, contributing to numerous successful projects. I love applying my experience and knowledge of what matters to plant teams while delivering on each project's overall objective. Being able to deliver on both is, in my opinion, what a great partner does day in and day out."Vice President and Market Leader for Food and Beverage, Sean Barr, emphasized the value Matt Greer brings to the organization. "Matt's deep technical knowledge and decades of hands-on leadership in the food and beverage sector make him an exceptional addition to The Austin Company. We're thrilled to welcome Matt to the team and confident that his expertise will further strengthen our commitment to delivering innovative, sanitary, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for our food and beverage partners."Greer’s addition further enhances Austin’s depth of expertise as the company continues to support food and beverage manufacturers nationwide.About The Austin CompanyThe Austin Company is a provider of design-build solutions for complex, mission-critical facilities across the food and beverage, aerospace, life sciences, and other advanced manufacturing sectors. With a legacy of innovation and excellence, Austin delivers integrated services that bring our clients’ visions to life, from concept through completion.For more information about The Austin Company and its design and construction capabilities, visit www.theaustin.com

