MDC and MU Extension thank Missouri Master Naturalists for 2025 accomplishments

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and University of Missouri Extension (MU Extension) thank Missouri’s 937 Master Naturalists for volunteering more than 82,000 hours to conserving Missouri’s natural resources in 2025.

Missouri Master Naturalists are volunteers who participate in chapter-based natural resource education and conservation programs within their communities. The program is sponsored by MDC and MU Extension. Master Naturalist chapters provide a corps of well-informed volunteers to serve nature and natural resources in their communities. They sometimes assist with MDC research or conduct habitat-improvement projects. They often serve at educational programs or special events conducted with chapter partners within the community.

To become a Master Naturalist, participants must first enroll in a 40-hour core training focused on Missouri’s ecological systems and conservation. Core training is conducted at the chapter-level and led by chapter advisors with both MDC and MU Extension.

Missouri has 13 Master Naturalist Program chapters: Boone’s Lick in Columbia, Chert Glades in Joplin, Confluence in St. Charles, Great Rivers in St. Louis, Hi Lonesome in Cole Camp, Lake of the Ozarks in Camdenton, Loess Hills in St. Joseph, Meramec Hills in Rolla, Miramiguoa in Washington, Mississippi Hills in Hannibal, North Star in Kirksville, Osage Trails in Kansas City, and Springfield Plateau in Springfield.

“One of the most significant highlights during the year -- and there were many -- was the organization of a core-training course conducted in the Kirksville area with 11 graduates,” said MDC Master Naturalist Program Coordinator Rebecca O’Hearn. “That ultimately resulted in the creation of the 13th chapter of the Missouri Master Naturalist Program -- the North Star Chapter. Prior to this, a new Chapter had not been organized since 2018.”

Other Master Naturalist highlights for 2025 include:

188 Master Naturalist volunteers were trained in 2025, including the 11 members of the new chapter. More than 3,530 volunteers have been trained as Missouri Master Naturalists since the program was first organized in 2004.

Volunteers provided more than 82,000 hours of volunteer service to local communities. This volunteer activity is equivalent to more than 39 full-time equivalents of professional time (FTEs)* and provides an important metric for measuring the impact of the Missouri Master Naturalist Program.

Over 920 volunteers became Certified Missouri Master Naturalists, maintained certification, or were active members during 2025.

Master Naturalist volunteers participated in more than 14,400 hours of advanced training during 2025.

Approximately 135 organizations have partnered with Master Naturalist chapters at the local level to accomplish natural-resource education and service projects within their communities.

The economic impact of Missouri Master Naturalist volunteer service during 2025 is valued at $3,308,273. The cumulative economic impact of Missouri Master Naturalist volunteer service is valued at $32,672,385**.

Learn more about the Missouri Master Naturalist Program -- including the 2025 Annual Report -- at extension.missouri.edu/programs/missouri-master-naturalist

*The number of FTEs was calculated by dividing the total number of volunteer service hours by 2,080 hours (260 workdays) per year.

**The number of FTEs was calculated by dividing the total number of volunteer service hours by 2,080 hours (260 workdays )per year. The value of volunteer service calculated using Independent Sector’s $33.49 per hour for 2025. The hourly value is based on the average hourly earnings for private nonagricultural workers as determined by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This figure is increased by 15.7 percent to estimate fringe benefits. More at independentsector.org/resource/value-of-volunteer-time/