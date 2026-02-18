Valor Villages Launches Capital Campaign to Create 24-Bed Home for Unhoused Children

Valor Medica in Woodson Terrace operated by Dr. Gurpreet Singh Padda Future Children's Home

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valor Villages is inviting community members, faith leaders, and civic partners to gather this Saturday, February 21, at 11:00 a.m. at 4200 Iowa St. to support the launch of a capital fundraising campaign aimed at transforming the property into a safe, 24-bed home for unhoused children in St. Louis.For the past two years, Valor Villages and Pastor Amanda Reynolds have worked on the front lines providing holistic support for unhoused neighbors through medical care, addiction recovery services, and street outreach. That work recently expanded with the opening of Valor Medica in Woodson Terrace, where more than 20 individuals were treated in the first week alone for complex conditions ranging from PTSD to unmanaged chronic illness.To catalyze the vision for a dedicated children’s residence, Valor Medica and Dr. Gurpreet Singh Padda have committed an initial $200,000 in seed funding. This early investment establishes a foundation for the broader capital campaign now underway, with additional funds needed to secure, renovate, and operate the proposed 24-bed facility.Through direct outreach, Valor Villages has identified a growing number of unhoused children in St. Louis who lack stable shelter. According to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, children experiencing homelessness face significantly higher risks of trauma exposure, chronic health conditions, and long-term educational disruption. Local service providers report that family and youth homelessness remains one of the region’s most urgent and under-resourced challenges.Saturday’s gathering will serve as both a symbolic and practical call to action. Participants will stand hand in hand around the Iowa Street property, signaling unified community support while advancing the next phase of fundraising to bring the project to completion.“This is a moment for St. Louis to decide what kind of future it wants for its children,” said Pastor Amanda Reynolds. “The initial $200,000 seed investment demonstrates that leadership is committed. Now we are asking businesses, philanthropists, churches, and neighbors to help us raise the additional capital needed to make this home a reality.Pastor Reynolds emphasized that the proposed residence is designed to offer more than temporary shelter. “This will be a structured, safe environment where children can access medical care, counseling, educational support, and consistent mentorship,” she said. “When stability comes early, outcomes change dramatically. The cost of inaction—measured in trauma, emergency care, and lost potential—is far greater than the investment required today.”Valor Villages encourages members of the public and media to attend the February 21 gathering at 4200 Iowa St. at 11:00 a.m. and to learn more about partnership opportunities. Contributions to the capital campaign will directly support the acquisition, renovation, and operational readiness of the 24-bed children’s home.For more information or to discuss donor participation, please get in touch with Amanda Reynolds at AmandaR@ValorVillages.orgAs St. Louis continues to confront the complex realities of homelessness, Valor Villages is advancing a model rooted in compassion, accountability, and community-driven solutions—working toward a future where every child has a safe place to sleep and the opportunity to thrive.

