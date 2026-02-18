Knuckies Sandwiches & SIPS Opens New Milton, GA Location, Fueling Expansion Surge
Milton is a family-oriented community with a strong business presence. Opening on Windward Parkway allows us to serve both busy professionals and families looking for fresh, high-quality meals.”MILTON, GA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Residents and businesses in Milton, GA now have a new destination for bold flavors and handcrafted hoagies. Knuckies Sandwiches & SIPS (KSS), one of the Southeast’s fastest-growing sandwich brands, is proud to announce the opening of its newest Georgia location inside Walmart at:
5200 Windward Parkway
Milton, GA 30004
The Milton expansion reinforces Knuckies’ strong presence in Georgia and marks another step toward the company’s goal of reaching 10 U.S. locations by January 2026.
“The growth across Georgia has been incredible,” said Todd Broaderick, President of Knuckies Hoagies. “Milton is a thriving, family-oriented community with a strong business presence. Opening on Windward Parkway allows us to serve both busy professionals and families looking for fresh, high-quality meals without compromise.”
A Hoagie Experience Built on Quality
Knuckies has built its reputation on doing one thing exceptionally well — crafting authentic hoagies with premium ingredients and award-winning bread. Every sandwich starts with their signature roll, known for its perfect balance of softness and structure, designed to hold generous portions of meats, cheeses, and house-made toppings.
Milton customers can enjoy fan favorites including:
• The Original Italian — Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, and Knuckies’ signature cherry pepper relish
• The Cheesesteak — USDA Choice shaved steak topped with melted white American cheese
• The Knuckie — Pastrami, Swiss, coleslaw, and tangy Thousand Island dressing
• The Authentic Cuban — Roasted pork, ham, Swiss, pickles, and mustard
• Plant-Based Veggie Hoagie — Smashed avocado, provolone, and crisp vegetables
• Fresh Salads & Desserts — Including Antipasto Salad, banana pudding, and fresh-baked cookies
Knuckies combines classic deli tradition with modern convenience, delivering fresh, satisfying, made-to-order meals.
Serving the Windward Business Corridor
Located in the heart of the Windward Parkway corridor, the Milton, GA, store is strategically positioned to serve nearby offices, medical centers, retail businesses, and residential communities.
Knuckies’ growing B2B catering program is designed specifically for busy workplaces and corporate events.
Catering options include:
• Custom sandwich platters
• Individually boxed lunches
• Dietary-friendly menu options
• Simple online ordering and mobile app access
• Reliable delivery or in-store pickup
To celebrate the Milton opening, Knuckies is offering a B2B Catered Giveaway for local businesses within a 10-mile radius of the Windward Parkway location.
Local companies can register for a chance to receive complimentary Knuckies catering by visiting:
https://knuckiescharlotte.marketwellsolutions.com/b2b/#buno
“We understand how important convenience is for business owners and office managers,” added Broaderick. “Our catering system is built for simplicity — great food, easy ordering, and dependable service.”
Convenient Ways to Order:
Knuckies makes enjoying your favorite hoagies easy:
• Visit In-Store: Walmart Super Center/Knuckies 5200 Windward Pkwy, Milton, GA 30004
• Order Online: https: https://knuckiescharlotte.marketwellsolutions.com/catering-menu/
* Order for the B2B Catered Giveaway: https://knuckiescharlotte.marketwellsolutions.com/b2b/#bunos
• Mobile App: Browse the menu, save favorites, and reorder quickly
• Delivery: Available through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub
Strengthening Georgia Roots
Georgia remains a key growth market for Knuckies Sandwiches & SIPS. With strong customer demand and community support, the brand is expanding thoughtfully into high-growth areas like Milton.
By combining authentic flavors, premium ingredients, and community-focused service, Knuckies is redefining what a neighborhood sandwich shop can be.
Milton, It’s Time to Elevate Your Lunch
Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite between meetings, feeding your office team, or picking up dinner for the family, Knuckies Sandwiches & SIPS on Windward Parkway is ready to serve.
It’s not just a sandwich shop — it’s a hoagie experience.
