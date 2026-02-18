Acrow’s Temporary Detour Bridge Installed on Manitoba Highway 3 Outside Winnipeg

Acrow Bridge in service in Manitoba Acrow logo

Rapidly installed temporary structure creates an improved detour route

Project owners who have bridge assets on hand for emergency or planned projects are putting resilience planning to the forefront.” — Russ Parisi, Vice President North America, Acrow

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acrow , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, announced today one of its modular steel bridges has been installed by Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure (MTI) to rapidly reconnect a major route after the emergency closure of a bridge in the south-central part of the province. The Acrow detour bridge is part of the modular bridging inventory held by MTI for planned and emergency use.Provincial Trunk Highway 3 (PTH 3) near the community of Brunkild, southwest of Winnipeg, is a well-traveled route. A bridge on PTH 3 that crosses over the Morris River was closed owing to geotechnical instability. A detour route was initially established but brought highway traffic to smaller residential roads on PTH 13 and PTH 2, which caused residents to express concern regarding the detour, noting that these smaller roadways were likely to suffer damage from such heavy traffic, as they were not designed or built to handle such volume.MTI was able to respond to these issues quickly because it maintains a significant inventory of Acrow’s modular bridging components which were available for immediate use. Having an Acrow detour bridge as an asset meant MTI could quickly engineer and assemble the bridge to the PTH 3 site specifications.The Acrow 700XSwas installed by MTI’s team and opened to traffic on November 8, 2025. The structure has a length of 39.62 meters (130’), and a roadway width of 7.35 meters (24’). The bridge was installed with a crane-assisted launch and was finished with an epoxy aggregate deck. The temporary structure will stay in use until late 2026, when the permanent bridge over Morris River is expected to be completed.“MTI should be applauded for taking several steps to ensure the safety of PTH 3 travelers and residents in the Brunkild community,” said Oliver Radack, Director of Business Development and Operations at Acrow Canada. “MTI’s leadership was on full display from its inspection and closing of the PTH 3 bridge to recognizing that its initial detour plan had to be adjusted and to having an alternate solution ready to deploy with inventoried Acrow 700XS components.”Russ Parisi, Acrow’s Vice President North America, added, “Project owners who have bridge assets on hand for emergency or planned projects are putting resilience planning to the forefront. Acrow bridges are versatile and appropriate for numerous applications, allowing them to be adapted to a project’s specific needs, with quick assembly and installation. Similarly, Acrow bridges can be swiftly and easily disassembled and stored for immediate or future reuse.”About AcrowAcrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com # # #

