RevolutionParts Announces 2025 Parts Excellence Award Winners as Dealers Turn eCommerce Into a Major Revenue Channel

Award-winning dealerships prove online parts sales can become a predictable, scalable profit center for fixed operations.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more drivers keep their vehicles longer and more customers search for OEM parts online, dealerships are rethinking how they grow fixed operations. Today, RevolutionParts announced the winners of its 2025 Parts Excellence Awards, recognizing the dealers who turned online parts sales into a measurable, scalable revenue stream.In a year when fixed operations carried more weight than ever, these dealerships proved that strong systems, accurate catalog data, marketplace integration, and disciplined workflows can transform online parts and accessory sales from a side project into a serious profit center.“These awards celebrate the dealers who built something sustainable,” said Ibrahim Mesbah, CEO and Co-Founder of RevolutionParts. “They’re putting real work into their online parts programs, building strong teams, serving customers well, and growing in ways that support the whole dealership. Their success is what this industry looks like when it moves forward.”RevolutionParts’ 2025 Parts Excellence Award winners:Top Overall Sales: Quirk Auto Dealerships of MassachusettsQuirk Auto Dealerships earned the top spot for overall online parts sales in 2025. Their results reflect a disciplined, well-run operation across multiple rooftops that keeps both volume and customer experience in balance.eCommerce Excellence: Parkway ChevroletParkway Chevrolet received the eCommerce Excellence award for building a connected and efficient online parts business. “With the help of RevolutionParts, it’s easy to integrate and it makes everything streamlined. That unlocked a whole other level of just exploding sales,” said Parts eCommerce Manager Robert St. Romain Jr.Rookie of the Year: Walser Nissan WayzataWalser Nissan Wayzata earned Rookie of the Year after growing its online parts business at a rapid pace. After joining RevolutionParts in 2024, the store started with modest monthly sales. With help from its RevolutionParts consultant and a clear plan, the dealership grew its monthly volume more than ten times within a year.Top Amazon Seller: McGrath Elmhurst ToyotaMcGrath Elmhurst Toyota earned Top Amazon Seller by running a smooth and reliable marketplace operation built on accurate listings and fast order fulfillment.Top eBay Seller: Clay Cooley Chrysler Dodge Jeep RamClay Cooley CDJR earned Top eBay Seller for pairing clear product listings, fair pricing, and dependable shipping.Top Sellers by BrandRevolutionParts also recognized top dealers by brand, including Audi North Atlanta, Nalley BMW, Foothills BMW Motorcycles of Lakewood, Planet Ford, Van Chevrolet, Brannon Honda, Boucher Hyundai of Waukesha, Modern Infiniti of Winston-Salem, Jaguar Laval, Horne Kia, Arrowhead Land Rover, Performance Lexus, Mazda of Brampton, Performance Mercedes-Benz, Flow MINI, Brampton Mitsubishi, Dallas Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Midway Nissan, Porsche Delaware, Modern Subaru of Boone, Ourisman Toyota of Richmond, Nalley Volkswagen of Alpharetta, Crest Volvo Cars, and Nalley Acura.Why This Matters for Dealers NationwideOnly 25% of dealerships currently sell parts online at scale. As online demand increases, dealers that build early operational discipline and marketplace presence are gaining a competitive advantage without increasing headcount.About RevolutionPartsRevolutionParts helps automotive dealerships grow parts and accessory revenue by turning eCommerce into a scalable, profitable operation. Its turnkey platform connects dealership inventory to customers nationwide through a modern online storefront, marketplace integrations, automation tools, and DMS connectivity, all backed by hands-on performance coaching from industry experts. Since its founding, RevolutionParts has powered more than $5 billion in parts and accessory sales. Learn more at revolutionparts.com . To learn more, visit revolutionparts.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.