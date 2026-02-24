Heart N Hands Expands Globally with New Chapter Launch in Wales, UK, During Heart Month

Heart N Hands' mission is to empower, raise awareness, and educate girls aged 10-18 about heart health and heart disease prevention to create generational health. Eva Jones holds many titles, including International United Miss (IUM) UK Teen and Miss Wales, and is the founder of the platform For the Love of Books. In 2025, she served as a Heart N Hands Ambassador and will serve as Advisory Council Lead for the new Wales Chapter. The Wales Chapter will focus on heart health education, youth empowerment, and community engagement while continuing to amplify Heart N Hand's message, "heart disease prevention and detection starts early" and ensuring every girl has access to heart health education.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heart N Hands , a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and empowering girls ages 10–18 about heart health and heart disease prevention, proudly announces the launch of its newest international chapter in Wales, UK, marking a major milestone as the New Orleans-based organization becomes a global nonprofit.The Wales chapter launches during Heart Month, a month-long observance dedicated to raising awareness about heart disease—the number one killer of women worldwide. This global expansion represents Heart N Hands’ continued commitment to providing girls nationwide and abroad with lifesaving education and heart disease prevention tools.Eva Jones will lead the Heart N Hands' Wales chapter. Ms. Jones holds many titles, including International United Miss (IUM) UK Teen and Miss Wales, and is the founder of the platform For the Love of Books. In 2025, she served as a Heart N Hands Ambassador and will serve as Advisory Council Lead for Wales. Eva’s leadership reflects the heart of the organization—youth-led advocacy, education, and service. Through her ambassadorship, she demonstrated a strong passion for literacy, health & wellness, and youth empowerment.“Launching our Wales chapter during Heart Month is incredibly meaningful,” said Essence Harris Banks , Founder and CEO of Heart N Hands. Eva represents the next generation of leaders, bold, compassionate, and committed to sustainable change. With her leadership, we are excited to expand our reach internationally and continue educating girls about loving and protecting their hearts.” The Wales chapter will focus on heart health education, youth empowerment, and community engagement, while also amplifying Heart N Hands’ global message: early heart disease prevention starts early, and ensuring that every girl deserves access to heart health education.In addition to the Wales chapter, Heart N Hands has chapters in New Orleans, Houston, Nashville, Atlanta, Austin, and Dallas. Each chapter hosts heart health educational programs, wellness activities, and community events designed to promote heart-healthy habits and awareness from an early age. For more information about Heart N Hands or to learn how to get involved, visit www.heartnhands.org or follow @heartnhandsnola on social media.About Heart N HandsHeart N Hands is a global nonprofit organization based in New Orleans, LA, dedicated to empowering young girls to defeat the number one killer of women - heart disease - through outreach, education, and support services. With a commitment to generational disease prevention and passionate service, Heart N Hands strives to make positive, life-saving differences in young girls and their families, one heart at a time

Heart N Hands - Heart Health and Heart Disease Prevention NonProfit Making a Difference

