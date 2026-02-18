Sertoma Speech & Hearing Foundation of Florida, Inc. Announces Ian David as New President & CEO

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sertoma Speech & Hearing Foundation of Florida, Inc. (Sertoma) is proud to announce the appointment of Ian David as its new President & Chief Executive Officer. Ian David, who previously served as the Foundation’s Director of Operations, succeeds Debra Golinski, who retired in December after 24 years of service to the organization.

The transition marks a new chapter for Sertoma, which has served Florida families for over four decades. David brings a unique depth of experience to the role, having advanced through the organization from an administrative assistant to its top leadership position over the last nine years.

"Ian's journey to the CEO leadership role is a testament to his dedication to Sertoma’s mission," said Samuel Boundy, Chairman of the Board. "He understands every facet of the organization, from the patient experience to the complexities of statewide program management. We are confident his vision will build upon the incredible legacy Debra Golinski has left behind."

During his tenure as Director of Operations (2022–2025), David was instrumental in the successful implementation of the Children's Hearing Aid Program (CHAP) throughout Florida. Under his operational leadership, Sertoma expanded its partner network, significantly increasing access to audiology services for children and families throughout the state who might otherwise go without hearing healthcare.

"Ensuring that every child and adult in Florida has access to the hearing care they need is my top priority. I look forward to expanding our reach and continuing the successful programs that Debra championed for so long," said Ian David.

Sertoma wishes to extend its deepest gratitude to Debra Golinski. During her 24-year tenure, Golinski was the driving force behind the organization's growth, including securing the implementing a fleet of mobile audiology vans, expanding access to hearing screenings, introducing Sertoma’s own audiology clinic, and securing the contract to manage the Children’s Hearing Aid Program on behalf of the State of Florida. Her "heart and soul" leadership transformed the Sertoma into a premier resource for hearing health in Florida.

About Sertoma Speech & Hearing Foundation of Florida, Inc.

Sertoma Speech & Hearing Foundation of Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides quality developmental and rehabilitative services, products, and education to the hard of hearing throughout Florida, regardless of financial circumstance. Headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida, Sertoma has provided services since 1982 across the state of Florida. Programs include early intervention hearing screenings, audiological evaluations, literacy services, and access to hearing aids at reduced or no cost to eligible families. To learn more about the Sertoma and the Children’s Hearing Aid Program, visit hearingaids4kids.com or call (727) 312-3881. Sertoma headquarters are located at 5211 US Hwy 19, Ste 200, New Port Richey, Florida 34652.

