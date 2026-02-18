Governor Stein Celebrates Black Farmers During Black History Month

Today Governor Stein joined the African American Heritage Commission and the Legislative Black Caucus to celebrate Black farmers during Black History Month.

“I am honored to shine a light on the contributions of Black farmers, whose innovation and resilience helped build North Carolina’s agricultural economy from the ground up,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This year marks 100 years of celebrations during Black History Month and 250 years of America. We’ve made great progress in the fight for racial equality, but we must keep working to deliver a North Carolina where all people can thrive.”

“Black farmers have been essential to North Carolina’s story for generations, preserving land, feeding communities, and passing down knowledge rooted in practice, faith, and culture,” said NC African American Heritage Commission Chair Dr. Valerie Ann Johnson. “As we celebrate Black History Month, we honor not only this legacy, but the living contributions of Black farmers today whose work, despite natural and man-made challenges, continues to shape our economy, our food systems, and our shared future.”

During the reception, Governor Stein inducted four people into The Order of the Long Leaf Pine for their contributions to the State of North Carolina.

“These honorees represent the best of North Carolina through their contributions to agriculture," said Governor Josh Stein. “I am proud to honor their lasting impact on our farming communities and our state’s future.”

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine honorees are as follows:

Phillip Farland – Former State Director, USDA Farm Service Agency

– Former State Director, USDA Farm Service Agency Timothy Pigford – Farmer and civil rights activist

– Farmer and civil rights activist Jason Brown – Owner of First Fruits Farm, former UNC and NFL football player

– Owner of First Fruits Farm, former UNC and NFL football player Erin Martin – Farmer and Owner, Footprints in the Garden

Governor Stein also recognized Eva Clayton, former United States Representative and North Carolina’s first Black Congresswoman, for her lifetime of dedication to the agricultural industry in North Carolina. Congresswoman Clayton was previously inducted into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.