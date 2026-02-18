Rapides Parish woman convicted in connection to 2023 wildfire

News

Press release

For immediate release: February 18, 2026

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced the conviction of a Rapides Parish resident in connection with a 2023 wildfire that burned approximately 27 acres of young pine plantation west of Glenmora.

On March 1, 2023, LDAF fire crews responded to a wildfire off Joe Ray Road in Rapides Parish. Investigators determined the fire originated from household trash and limbs burned without established fire lines or proper supervision. The fire subsequently escaped containment and spread into a nearby pine plantation, resulting in significant timber damage. The homeowner, Carrie Willis, was issued a citation for fire raising following the investigation.

On February 11, 2026, Willis appeared in court and was found guilty. She was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay $872.28 in fire suppression costs. Additionally, she was ordered to pay $8,999.72 in restitution to Roy O. Martin for damages to the pine plantation.

“LDAF reminds residents that outdoor burning must be conducted responsibly and in accordance with state regulations,” remarked LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM. “Failure to take proper precautions can result in criminal charges, financial liability, and significant damage to Louisiana’s valuable agricultural and forestry resources.”

For more information about safe burning practices, contact the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry or visit www.ldaf.state.la.us .