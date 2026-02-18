National Retail Solutions (NRS) and Krasdale Foods Form Strategic Partnership to Empower Bodegas

NRS and Krasdale Foods Form Strategic Partnership

NRS and Krasdale Foods partner to provide independent bodegas with advanced POS technology and grocery distribution support across the Northeast.

Combining our technology with Krasdale’s expertise ensures independent, family-owned stores have the modern tools and resources they need to compete and thrive.” — Elie Y. Katz, President and CEO of NRS.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Retail Solutions (NRS) is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Krasdale Foods, marking a significant milestone in their shared mission to support independently owned and operated neighborhood retailers.This collaboration combines NRS’s innovative, data‑driven point‑of‑sale (POS) technology with Krasdale Foods’ century‑long strength in grocery distribution to serve bodegas and small‑format stores across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire, and additional growing markets.Developed over several years, the partnership reflects both companies’ dedication to protecting and growing the independent retail sector. By integrating NRS’s robust store‑management platform with Krasdale’s extensive supply‑chain capabilities, the collaboration delivers enhanced operational efficiency, improved access to data insights, and stronger long‑term profitability for local merchants.“Bodegas and neighborhood grocers are the lifeblood of the communities we serve,” said Elie Y. Katz, President and CEO of NRS. “Partnering with such a respected name like Krasdale enables us to deliver even more value to these retailers. By combining our technology with Krasdale’s distribution expertise, we ensure independent, family‑owned stores have the modern tools and resources they need to compete and thrive.”For over a century, Krasdale Foods has been a pillar of support for independent grocery businesses of all sizes, from small neighborhood stores to large‑format supermarkets. The new partnership introduces an affordable technology solution specifically designed for bodegas and smaller stores—without altering Krasdale’s longstanding support for its broader customer base.“At Krasdale, our commitment has always been to meet retailers where they are and equip them with the tools they need to succeed,” said Cynthia Krasne, Chief Sales & Customer Officer at Krasdale Foods. “For our larger supermarkets, we’ve long offered enterprise‑level POS systems through an established partner. But many of our smaller stores require something different—something simple, powerful, and affordable. Working with NRS allows us to offer exactly that. This partnership strengthens independent retailers, streamlines operations, and reinforces their role as essential businesses within their communities.”National Retail Solutions (NRS), a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), operates the leading point‑of‑sale (POS) system and NRS Pay payment processing services for thousands of independent retailers across the United States and Canada. NRS provides small and mid‑sized business owners with revenue‑generating store‑management and checkout systems, including EBT/eWIC acceptance, e‑commerce solutions, payroll services, business cash advances, and other merchant services. NRS also offers specialized solutions such as NRS Petro for gas stations and convenience stores. For more information, visit www.nrsplus.com Krasdale Foods is a 118-year-old, family-owned business and the premier grocery distributor in the New York Metro area. Headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., Krasdale supplies over 3,500 independent retailers across eight states, including trusted banners such as CTown, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart, and Stop 1. Together with its affiliate, Alpha 1 Marketing, Krasdale provides comprehensive distribution, merchandising, and marketing solutions to help multi-generational businesses thrive. For more information, visit www.krasdalefoods.com

