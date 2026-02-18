City of Norfolk Generates Millions in Economic Investment, Garners Recognition for Workforce Development and Placemaking

City earns Economic Development Certified Community status through support for industrial, community, and housing development—including investments from the state’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund.

(From left to right) Norfolk Public Works Director Steve Rames, City Attorney Mel Figueroa, Economic Development Coordinator Brooke Anderson, Economic Development Director Candice Alder, Mayor Shane Clausen, DED Director of Field Services Sheryl Hiatt, and Norfolk Finance Officer Randy Gates

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has recognized the City of Norfolk for 20 years of successful participation in a program that equips communities to attract new industries and support existing businesses. DED Director of Field Services Sheryl Hiatt congratulated city leaders on Norfolk’s ongoing status as an Economic Development Certified Community (EDCC) on Tuesday, February 17th. The city was one of Nebraska’s first communities to earn EDCC certification in 2005 and was recertified in 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025. Norfolk is one of 40 Nebraska communities in the program, which is administered by DED and sponsored by the Nebraska Diplomats.

Each certified community must engage local businesses to establish programs that support a welcoming environment for development. EDCCs must undertake strategic economic planning, which includes documenting available sites and buildings, marketing their communities online, and creating local financing and incentive programs. Communities must reapply for program certification every five years.

Since 2020, Norfolk leaders have attracted more than $600 million in private sector investments and contributed to the creation of nearly 700 new housing units. In 2024, the Nebraska Diplomats honored the City of Norfolk as Nebraska’s Community of the Year for contributions in downtown revitalization, workforce development, and housing.

The Norfolk Area Economic Development Council continues to lead efforts to support new and existing industries in the community and across Madison County. Ag tech provider FieldWise enhanced its presence in Norfolk in 2023 following Lindsay Corporation’s acquisition of the company. Soybean processing plant Norfolk Crush opened in 2024, which resulted in the creation of nearly 60 new jobs. Biorefinery CIE Norfolk purchased Elkhorn Valley Ethanol from the Louis Dreyfus Company in 2022 and expanded their operations to diversify their ethanol product portfolio to include food grade, spirit, and pharmaceutical grade ethanol.

“Over the past five years, regionally and nationally based agricultural companies have further established their roots in northeast Nebraska, which has helped diversify our business climate,” said Norfolk Area and City of Norfolk Economic Development Director Candice Alder. “These developments have created jobs that complement our state’s leading industry while providing essential services to our regional producers.”

In recent years, several existing businesses in Norfolk have made significant investments to grow their operations. Weiland Doors expanded into the former Arkfeld Manufacturing building, which is now used as a sales team center and inventory space. King Steel undertook an $8 million project to add a second heat treat line and 12 new jobs. Nucor Steel completed a $58 million expansion that included an engineered steel bar upgrade in 2022. Additionally, Norfolk Iron & Metal recently completed a multi-million dollar expansion and renovation project to enhance their company headquarters.

Local bank expansions since 2020 include Elkhorn Valley Bank, Midwest Bank, BankFirst, and Madison County Bank. Faith Regional Health Services, Cornhusker Auto, Prime Stop convenience store, the Norfolk CAT Dealership, and computer consultant MetGreen Solutions have also completed successful expansion projects.

Norfolk is also a committed partner in the Northeast Nebraska Growing Together program. The initiative is strengthening talent pipelines; supporting business innovation; and creating vibrant, connected communities in the region. Northeast Nebraska Growing Together has taken a holistic approach to development, focusing on placemaking and downtown revitalization in Norfolk, building the area’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, showcasing the region’s arts and culture, and providing scholarships and job retraining opportunities. From the creation of Intersect Coworking and Incubator and the development of Northeast Community College’s iHub, to the cooperative education partnership with Wayne State College and expanded access to childcare and early learning, Growing Together is having a measurable impact across the region. In recognition of this work, the Northeast Nebraska Growing Together initiative was awarded a 2024 Workforce Award by the Mid-America Economic Developers Association, underscoring its effectiveness as a regional model for integrated workforce and economic development.

City leaders have prioritized quality of life in Norfolk by investing in the community’s public spaces. The city received $435,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for Downtown Revitalization in 2023. The federally funded program is administered by DED and is assisting with street-to-sidewalk accessibility and business façade improvements. In 2024, the city was the recipient of $1,125,000 in Civic and Community Center Financing Funds (CCCFF) for the Illuminate Norfolk River Point Project. The funds are being used to establish a gateway sign and festoon lighting within the River Point Creative District. Norfolk’s River Point Square Park and the North Fork Riverfront project, which features whitewater rafting and scenic trails, were recently completed. The riverfront project received both CCCFF and CDBG funding. It earned a 2025 Rising Star Award nomination from the NEBRASKAland Foundation, which honors contributions to tourism and community life in northeast Nebraska. The project also received the Placemaking Award at the 2024 Mid-America Economic Developers Association.

The city worked with NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska (NWNEN) on successful applications for awards of $628,356 and $1,000,000 (announced in 2024 and 2025 respectively) from Nebraska’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund (RWHF). These awards assisted in the development of the Phillip Avenue Apartments, which offer rental housing. RWHF assistance also resulted in the development of the 166-unit Foundry Apartment complex. Public-private collaboration between the city, Norfolk’s business community, and NWNEN established a $2 million Rural Workforce Housing Fund that facilitated the development of 196 total housing units.

Strategic planning continues to be a community priority. City leaders recently conducted site planning on nearly 500 acres of industrial land to prepare for new and expanding industries. Additionally, Norfolk’s support for its entrepreneurial community has resulted in the creation of the Norfolk Area Business Resource Network and Intersect Coworking. These initiatives are facilitating business startups and helping connect entrepreneurs to local talent.

“Since 2021, our community has generated $12 million in grants, incentives, and funding opportunities for our city and business community,” said Mayor Shane Clausen. “Local, regional, and state partnerships continue to be a driver in Norfolk’s innovative strategic planning and economic development efforts, which are encouraged in Nebraska’s EDCC program.”

For additional information on the Economic Development Certified Community Program, contact Ashley Rice-Gerlach at 308-655-0919 or ashley.gerlach@nebraska.gov, or visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/edcc/.