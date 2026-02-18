Rob Daake of Celina Awarded CRE® Designation from The Counselors of Real Estate®

Texas land use and development attorney Rob Daake was awarded the CRE® designation.

CELINA, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rob Daake , CRE, President, Daake Law of Celina, has been awarded the CRE(Counselor of Real Estate) designation by The Counselors of Real Estate, a global organization of commercial property advisors.Rob specializes in commercial real estate, land use, economic development, environmental law, and property rights. He is a multifaceted professional with a dynamic career spanning over 25 years, uniquely blending expertise in law, civil engineering, and urban management. With a robust background in commercial real estate, land use, economic development, environmental law, and property rights, Rob is renowned for a comprehensive approach to complex legal and developmental challenges.Starting his career as a civil engineer, Rob quickly established a reputation for innovative solutions and strategic planning in infrastructure development. This technical foundation paved the way for a seamless transition into the legal field, where Rob earned a Juris Doctor from Texas A&M University, specializing in real estate, state and local government, and construction law.As an attorney, Rob successfully represents a diverse clientele, including developers and private landowners, navigating the intricate landscapes of zoning regulations, land entitlements, and property rights. His legal acumen is complemented by a deep understanding of the engineering principles that underpin successful real estate projects.During his tenure as Assistant City Manager for the City of McKinney, Rob spearheaded initiatives that leveraged private investment to the mutual benefit of both the private and public sectors. His leadership was instrumental in advancing economic development projects that fostered community engagement and enhanced the city's economic vitality.Rob's dual expertise in law and engineering, coupled with a strategic vision for urban development, makes him a sought-after advisor and advocate. He is committed to fostering environments where legal frameworks and engineering principles coalesce to support sustainable and prosperous communities.When not practicing law or consulting on development projects, Rob enjoys spending time with his two sons. They enjoy as much time outdoors as possible, camping and hunting.Only 1,000 real estate professionals hold the CREcredential. Counselors reside in 22 countries, practice in many more, and offer expertise in 60 real estate disciplines across all asset classes. Membership is selective and extended by invitation, although commercial real estate practitioners with at least 10 years of proven experience may apply. Members of The Counselors of Real Estate, which was established in 1953, are from leading real estate and appraisal firms, as well as real property experts in corporate real estate, finance, law, academia, and government. For additional information, visit www.cre.org

