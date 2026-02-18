Press Releases

02/18/2026

Attorney General Tong Submits Testimony Supporting Legislation to Crack Down on Deceptive Websites, Enhance Protections for Ticket Purchases

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today submitted testimony in support of An Act Concerning Entertainment Event Tickets, legislation proposed by his office to enhance protections for ticket purchases and crack down on deceptive internet sites posing as event venues.

The bill builds on legislation passed in 2023 sought by Attorney General Tong to require all-in ticket pricing disclosures for live events. The proposed bill would require ticket resellers to disclose up front that they either have the ticket in their possession or a contract to obtain the ticket at a certain price, or if they neither have the ticket nor a contract to obtain it. Secondly, the bill would prohibit use of deceptive website URLs by third parties, which use web addresses that contain the names of venues and events and deceive consumers into thinking they are buying from the primary ticket seller. Finally, the bill would close a loophole in the 2003 all-in ticket pricing law to require that sellers advertise the full price, including fees, from the moment the ticket is offered, not after the purchaser selects a seat.

“This bill aims to increase transparency in entertainment ticket pricing, set parameters around speculative ticket sales, and increase accountability for deceptive internet websites posing as an event venue,” Attorney General Tong states in his testimony. “This bill builds on the legislature’s efforts in 2023 to require all-in ticket pricing disclosures for live events by better protecting consumers from deceptive practices used by ticket resellers. Consumers deserve to know what they are buying and not be shocked to learn that the ticket they purchased was actually a resale that cost far more than the original face value.”



