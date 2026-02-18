Press Releases

02/18/2026

Attorney General Tong Submits Testimony in Support of Genetic Privacy Legislation

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today submitted testimony in support of An Act Concerning Direct to Consumer Genetic Testing, legislation proposed by his office to give Connecticut residents exclusive control over their DNA and genetic data.

The proposed legislation draws lessons from Attorney General Tong’s investigation into the theft of genetic information from 23andMe and the company’s subsequent bankruptcy. The company had gathered the DNA of over 15 million people before a threat actor stole records from over six million 23andMe customers. Bad actors used that genetic data to target people of Jewish and Chinese descent, to threaten disclosure of genetic ancestry information of celebrities and world leaders, to create applications to block visitors to websites based on race and ethnic origin, and other harmful misuses. After filing for bankruptcy, 23andMe then sought to sell the DNA of their users to the highest bidder. Attorney General Tong and a bipartisan multistate coalition of attorneys general are opposing the company’s bankruptcy plan and have encouraged customers to delete their genetic data, request destruction of their test sample, and revoke permission for their genetic data to be used for research.

“DNA that has been stolen, misappropriated, or exposed in a data breach is not like any other type of personal information. It is not just information associated with you to create an identity like a Social Security number – it is you. You cannot change your DNA. DNA is immutable. It is inherently identifiable. DNA reveals secrets about you that even you do not know, and as technology advances the potential for misuse of genetic information will only proliferate. We ask today that you act to impose much-needed safeguards on genetic data that are currently lacking under Connecticut law,” Attorney General Tong states in his testimony.

The proposed bill would grant Connecticut residents exclusive control over their biological material, their DNA, and the results of any analysis of their DNA. Under the bill, companies that collect the DNA of Connecticut residents would be required to obtain express consent for any use of data not previously communicated and consented to at time of collection, as well as prior to any sale or transfer of DNA. Drawing on experience from 23andMe, the bill would further require that companies that collect DNA impose reasonable security measures to protect consumers’ biological samples and genetic data from unauthorized access or disclosure.

The bill also protects Connecticut residents from the use of their DNA for marketing or targeted advertising. Such a practice undermines individual autonomy and independent market participation by consumers. In addition, the bill protects Connecticut residents from the use of their DNA by insurance companies, bolstering pre-existing federal protections against the use of DNA by health insurers. Violations under this bill would be deemed a violation of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov