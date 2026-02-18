Five Attorneys from John J. Malm & Associates Selected for Super Lawyers for 2026

Naperville, Illinois – John J. Malm & Associates, a leading Illinois personal injury law firm, announced today that five of its attorneys, John J. Malm, Rachel Legorreta, Sara Bendoff, Alyssa Pullara, and Marilynn Frangella, have been named to the 2026 Super Lawyers list, a distinction awarded to a limited percentage of attorneys statewide who demonstrate professional excellence and peer recognition. The selection highlights the firm’s depth of experience and commitment to clients across Illinois.

The Super Lawyers designation is one of the legal profession’s most respected honors. Attorneys are evaluated through a comprehensive, multi-stage selection process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and review by legal professionals within the same practice areas. Only a small fraction of attorneys in Illinois earn recognition each year.

For John J. Malm & Associates, the selection of five attorneys in the same year underscores the firm’s strong reputation within the legal community and reflects the breadth of experience available to its clients.

“What makes this recognition meaningful is that it comes from other lawyers who understand the demands of this work,” said John J. Malm, founder of the firm. “It speaks not just to individual accomplishments, but to the culture we’ve built, one that prioritizes preparation, integrity, and relentless advocacy for our clients.”

A Recognition Built on Peer Evaluation and Professional Achievement

Super Lawyers is not a popularity contest or a marketing award. The selection process is designed to identify attorneys who have earned respect through their professional conduct, legal ability, and results. Candidates are assessed on numerous indicators, including verdicts and settlements, experience, honors, continuing legal education, and peer evaluations.

Attorneys may be nominated by colleagues or identified through independent research, but final selections are made only after extensive review. The result is a curated list intended to reflect attorneys who have distinguished themselves in their practice areas.

For clients seeking legal representation, Super Lawyers recognition serves as an independent indicator of professional standing, one that complements, rather than replaces, a lawyer’s track record and commitment to client service.

A Team-Based Achievement, Not an Individual One

While the Super Lawyers designation is awarded individually, John J. Malm & Associates views the honor as a collective achievement. The firm’s attorneys work collaboratively, sharing insight, strategy, and experience across cases. That team-based approach ensures that each client benefits from the firm’s combined knowledge rather than relying on a single perspective.

“No case is ever handled in isolation,” Malm explained. “Our lawyers challenge each other, support each other, and work together to make sure every client’s case is thoroughly prepared. This recognition reflects that collaborative effort.”

The five attorneys recognized this year represent a range of experience levels and professional backgrounds, reinforcing the firm’s depth and long-term stability.

Meet the Attorneys Recognized by Super Lawyers

John J. Malm

As founder of John J. Malm & Associates, John J. Malm has built a career centered on trial readiness, strategic litigation, and client advocacy. Known for his hands-on approach, Malm remains actively involved in complex personal injury and wrongful death cases, ensuring that each matter is prepared as if it will proceed to trial.

His leadership has shaped the firm’s philosophy: cases are not settled simply for convenience, and clients are never pressured into decisions without a full understanding of their legal options.

“Our responsibility is to give clients clear, honest advice and to be fully prepared for every outcome,” Malm said. “That approach doesn’t change based on the size of the case or the identity of the defendant.”

Marilynn Frangella

Marilynn Frangella brings experience, sound judgment, and steady leadership to her practice. She is respected for her ability to assess cases realistically while still pursuing maximum accountability for negligent parties.

Clients value her clear communication style and her commitment to ensuring they understand both the legal process and the potential outcomes of their cases.

Rachel Legorreta

Rachel Legorreta is recognized for her meticulous preparation and ability to guide clients through the legal process with clarity and confidence. She is known for balancing compassion with firm advocacy, ensuring that clients feel informed and supported while their cases are aggressively pursued.

Her work often involves navigating complex liability issues and managing high-stakes negotiations, where attention to detail and strategic planning are critical.

Sara Bendoff

Sara Bendoff brings a thoughtful, analytical approach to litigation. Her work is characterized by careful case development, thorough legal research, and persistence in advancing her clients’ interests.

Colleagues and peers respect her ability to identify key issues early in a case and develop strategies that position clients for the strongest possible outcome, whether through settlement or trial.

Alyssa Pullara

Alyssa Pullara has earned recognition for her modern, methodical approach to litigation. Known for strong preparation and effective advocacy, she handles cases involving serious injuries and complex factual scenarios.

Her ability to integrate legal analysis with practical case strategy has made her a valued member of the firm’s litigation team and a trusted advocate for clients navigating difficult circumstances.

What This Recognition Means for Clients

For individuals and families facing serious injuries, choosing an attorney can feel overwhelming. Awards alone do not guarantee results, but peer-reviewed recognitions such as Super Lawyers provide insight into how attorneys are regarded within the legal community.

At John J. Malm & Associates, the Super Lawyers selections reaffirm the firm’s long-standing commitment to:

Thorough investigation and case preparation

Honest, straightforward communication with clients

Strategic negotiation backed by trial readiness

Ethical advocacy and professional accountability

These principles guide every case, regardless of size or complexity.

A Firm Culture Focused on Preparation and Accountability

John J. Malm & Associates has built its reputation by preparing cases as though they will be tried before a jury. This approach strengthens negotiating positions and ensures that clients are never left unprepared if litigation becomes necessary.

The firm invests significant time and resources into case development, expert analysis, and legal research. Attorneys collaborate regularly, sharing insights and strategies to strengthen outcomes for clients.

“Preparation is respect, for the client, for the court, and for the process,” Malm said. “When we prepare thoroughly, we honor the trust our clients place in us.”

Continued Commitment to Illinois Communities

Beyond individual cases, John J. Malm & Associates remains committed to serving Illinois communities through advocacy, education, and accountability. The firm represents clients across a wide range of personal injury matters, always with the goal of promoting safety and responsible conduct.

The Super Lawyers recognition reinforces the firm’s standing as a trusted advocate for individuals who have been harmed by negligence and are seeking justice under Illinois law.

While the firm is honored by the Super Lawyers selections, its focus remains firmly on the future and on the clients it serves every day. The attorneys at John J. Malm & Associates continue to refine their strategies, expand their knowledge, and uphold the professional standards that earned this recognition.

“Recognition is never the end goal,” Malm emphasized. “The goal is doing right by our clients, every single time. If we stay focused on that, everything else follows.”

John J. Malm & Associates is an Illinois personal injury firm that serves clients throughout the Chicagoland area and its western suburbs with offices in Naperville and St. Charles. Our top-rated personal injury lawyers represent injured victims of automobile accidents, medical malpractice, product liability, work injuries, nursing home abuse and neglect, dog attacks, slip & fall/premises liability, wrongful death, and other accident and injury claims.

John J. Malm & Associates Personal Injury Lawyers

1730 Park Street Suite 201 Naperville, Illinois 60563

630-527-4177

https://www.malmlegal.com

Press Contact : John Malm

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.