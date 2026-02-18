Scorebuddy Named to G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards for Customer Service and EMEA Software Companies

G2 Badges

Recognition based on verified customer reviews places Scorebuddy among the top Customer Service Software products and EMEA software companies.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scorebuddy, a leading Quality Assurance and performance improvement platform for customer service teams, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards, earning recognition in both the Best Customer Service Software Products and Best EMEA Software Companies categories.G2’s annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s top software companies and products based on authentic, verified user reviews. With more than 100 million annual buyers using G2 to inform purchasing decisions, the awards serve as a trusted benchmark for software excellence.This recognition reflects the voice of Scorebuddy’s customers — contact centres, QA leaders, and CX teams who use the platform to drive performance, improve coaching outcomes, and deliver measurable service improvements.“We are incredibly proud to be recognised in both categories,” said Derek Corcoran, Founder & CEO at Scorebuddy. “Because this award is based entirely on customer feedback, it represents genuine impact. Our mission has always been to help customer service teams deliver consistent, high-quality experiences, and this recognition validates that work.”“As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the ‘answer moment’ must be earned with credible proof,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. “Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews… Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact.”About G2’s Best Software AwardsG2’s 2026 Best Software Awards rank vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm based on verified user reviews and market presence data. To qualify, products must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year.About ScorebuddyScorebuddy is a customer service quality assurance and performance improvement platform that helps contact centres and CX teams drive measurable service excellence. By combining QA scorecards, workflow automation, coaching tools, and actionable insights, Scorebuddy enables organisations to improve agent performance, increase operational visibility, and deliver consistently exceptional customer experiences.

