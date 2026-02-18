ERAI Fellowship Launched at AI Impact Summit India 2026 to Strengthen Ethics and Accountability in AI-Driven Journalism

Knowledge Networks launches its initiative, ERAI Fellowship at the AI Impact Summit India 2026

We’re at a defining moment for AI and journalism. The ERAI Fellowship empowers journalists to hold AI accountable—advancing integrity, public trust, and informed societies worldwide. ” — Sanjay Puri, Founder & Chairman, Knowledge Networks

NEW DELHI, INDIA, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowledge Networks today officially launched the ERAI Fellowship — Ethics and Responsible AI — at the AI Impact Summit India 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The launch marks a significant milestone in global efforts to build AI literacy, accountability, and ethical governance within the media profession.The ERAI Fellowship is an international executive program designed for journalists, editors, and media professionals working at the intersection of artificial intelligence and public interest. With AI increasingly shaping what audiences see, read, and believe, the fellowship addresses a critical gap: equipping newsrooms with the rigor and frameworks needed to report responsibly on AI systems and their societal implications.“We are at a defining moment for AI and for journalism. The ERAI Fellowship was born from a conviction that the journalists who report on artificial intelligence must themselves be equipped to understand its ethical dimensions, its governance structures, and its profound implications for public trust. This is not a technical program — it is a program about accountability, integrity, and the future of informed societies. Through ERAI, we are building a global community of media professionals who will help ensure that AI is held to the standards it must meet, not just by regulators or technologists, but by the press. Knowledge Networks is proud to bring this fellowship to the world stage at the AI Impact Summit India, and we look forward to welcoming our first cohort of fellows.” — Sanjay Puri , Founder & Chairman, Knowledge NetworksAbout the ERAI FellowshipThe ERAI Fellowship —focuses on four core pillars: ethics and accountability in AI-driven journalism; governance, regulation, and public trust; verification, bias, and institutional responsibility; and applied labs and capstone work grounded in real-world newsroom challenges. Fellows engage with expert-led sessions and join an international peer cohort, with tuition support available for selected participants. Eligibility is open to journalists, editors, and professionals reporting on technology, policy, or public affairs with demonstrated experience and editorial responsibility. The program is designed to strengthen professional judgement rather than technical specialization, recognizing that the most urgent challenge in AI journalism today is not coding — it is critical, ethical, and public-interest thinking.About Knowledge NetworksKnowledge Networks is a global platform for AI education, policy dialogue, and professional development. Through initiatives including the ERAI Fellowship, the CAIO Connect Podcast, and the Regulating AI Podcast, Knowledge Networks convenes leaders across technology, government, media, and civil society to advance informed and accountable AI development.

