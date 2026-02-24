Property Damage Claims Are Costing Personal Injury Firms – Vehicle Value Analysis Provides the Missing Piece

VVA’s Valuation Tools quickly provide data-backed insights into what a vehicle is truly worth. Using VVA’s Valuation Tools generates results in minutes, relying on location, market demand and actual sales prices to determine real-world value. Professional-grade Valuation Tools from VVA arm users with the confidence needed to make informed decisions and safeguard their financial interests. VVA’s Inherent Diminished Value Report analyzes the vehicle’s pre-collision fair market value to determine additional amounts owed and provides ready-to-use documentation to aid in recovering that loss.

A Cost-Effective, Strategic Solution That Strengthens Negotiations, Uncovers Additional Recovery Opportunities and Ensures Clients Receive Full Compensation

Resolving property damage claims is one of the biggest challenges clients face. Vehicle Value Experts' team has the skill and determination to ensure our clients are treated fairly.” — Jeff Weinstein (Weinstein Law)

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Personal injury representation shouldn’t stop at bodily injury, yet many personal injury firms concentrate primarily on bodily injury claims, leaving clients to navigate the vehicle damage portion of their case on their own. Property damage issues – including total loss valuations, diminished value, loss of use and repairability disputes – are complex, time-intensive and frequently undervalued by insurers. The outcome is predictable: under-indemnified losses, frustrated clients and preventable revenue left on the table. Partnering with a dedicated valuation expert helps ensure every client receives accurate, thorough and fully supported compensation.Vehicle Value Experts is excited to announce the launch of Vehicle Value Analysis (VVA), which offers comprehensive and accurate market value reports to provide legal teams with a structured method to address financial injury alongside personal injury. In cases involving total loss disputes, diminished value or loss of use, VVA tools are designed for legal teams that want to deliver complete representation while navigating complex carrier disputes.“Our VVA Valuation Tools help attorneys quickly identify when a carrier has under-indemnified a property damage loss and whether it makes strategic sense to invoke the Right of Appraisal on behalf of the policyholder,” explains Russ Parsons, president of Vehicle Value Experts. “By clearly understanding the vehicle’s true market value, lawyers can strengthen negotiations, uncover additional causes of action when insurers fail to comply with policy obligations, and ensure their clients receive full and fair compensation.”In the past, obtaining an accurate valuation required hiring a vehicle damage appraiser, which could easily cost $800 or more and slow down the process by days (or even weeks!) while waiting for the appraisal to be delivered. VVA provides a cost-effective professional-grade valuation for initial analysis in mere minutes – starting at just $50 – which allows attorneys and consumers to determine whether escalation is justified.VVA specifically addresses legal firms’ needs with its Bulk Business Solutions for the Legal Industry , integrating seamlessly with the Who-Owes-What Portal , which was designed to centralize all claims – enhancing organization, simplifying communication and improving consistency across a Gap Provider’s entire portfolio.In complex auto-related personal injury cases, the hardest part is often choosing the right path – fast. The Who-Owes-What Portal provides one centralized place for legal teams to collect critical claim information in minutes, including claim type, coverage details and vehicle value. They can also assign rental responsibility, verify repairability and request reports on actual cash value (ACV), Loss of Use and Inherent Diminished Value, as well as track progress and message valuation experts.From there, VVA transforms intake data into a recommended resolution strategy with a clear next step, whether that means filing with the at-fault carrier, filing with the client’s own carrier, using uninsured/underinsured coverage or taking a combined strategic approach. Within the portal, firms can order reports, track progress, and message valuation experts – all while keeping files organized and fully visible. It’s easy to see how VVA’s Valuation Tools and the Who-Owes-What platform work together to simplify and strengthen property damage claims.VVA and the Who-Owes-What Portal allows legal teams to stop guessing and start resolving. “As a lawyer with over 40 years of experience representing people injured in car wrecks, I know that resolving property damage claims is one of the biggest challenges clients face,” offers Jeff Weinstein of Weinstein Law, a personal injury law firm in Athens, TX. “Most personal injury firms simply don't have the staff or expertise to determine whether a vehicle should be repaired or totaled…or to recognize when an insurance company isn't honoring its obligations. That's why we trust Vehicle Value Experts and Vehicle Value Analysis Valuation Tools. Their team has the skill and determination to stand up to insurers and ensure our clients are treated fairly.”By providing attorneys with a structured method to address financial injury alongside personal injury, VVA’s Valuation Tools provide a method for expanding representation beyond personal injury. In cases involving total loss disputes, diminished value or loss of use, lawyers can rely on VVA to help them deliver complete representation while navigating complex carrier disputes. When carriers fail to properly indemnify a loss – or deny a policyholder’s contractual Right to Appraisal – attorneys may uncover additional causes of action.VVA’s Valuation Tools deliver insight into whether a settlement offer is fair and whether invoking the Right to Appraisal is warranted by identifying when a carrier has under-indemnified a loss, providing documentation that supports additional claims and strengthening negotiations before litigation. In many cases, a valuation report alone may resolve the dispute through negotiation. When carriers remain uncooperative, VVA’s reports provide a cost-effective method for obtaining documented support to justify invoking the Appraisal Clause or pursuing further legal action.Stop leaving property damage recovery to chance. Deliver complete representation, uncover additional recovery opportunities and give clients the full compensation they deserve. Request a demo of the Who-Owes-What Portal today.###About Vehicle Value Analysis (VVA)Vehicle Value Analysis (VVA) provides an accurate vehicle valuation based on real market sales within minutes, offering transparent documentation that can be utilized in negotiations when selling a vehicle or during the insurance claims process following an accident. VVA specializes in providing valuation solutions for attorneys representing vehicle owners and automotive lienholders, ensuring that every client receives accurate and complete compensation. VVA is an affiliate of Vehicle Value Experts.Email: support@vehiclevalueanalysis.comPhone: 817-898-8358Toll free: 800-869-2974Website: vehiclevalueanalysis.comAbout Vehicle Value ExpertsFounded in 2017, Vehicle Value Experts is an automotive appraisal firm providing analytical, sophisticated, state-of-the-art, comprehensive, accurate, unbiased, and up-to-date data and information that all parties can rely upon as both factual and objective. Serving clients that require vehicle valuations for legal, lender, insurance and personal purposes, Vehicle Value Experts arms customers with the information and confidence needed to make informed decisions and safeguard their financial interests.Email: appraisals@vehiclevalueexperts.comPhone: 817-898-8227Toll free: 844-305-5030Website: vehiclevalueexperts.com

