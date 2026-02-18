Bravura Security Launches Next Generation Bravura Pass for Modern Passwordless Access and Incident Recovery

Introducing Passwords as a Service and a modern Mass Password Reset built for hybrid enterprises

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bravura Security today announced Next Generation Bravura Pass , the successor to legacy Self-Service Password Reset (SSPR), designed to help organizations recover from credential incidents without locking out users or disrupting business operations. The platform introduces Passwords as a Service and a modern, enterprise-wide Mass Password Reset that allows credentials to be reset securely in the background while work continues.For users, this delivers a truly passwordless experience, with verified authentication and no need to set, remember, or reset passwords.Designed for hybrid environments, Bravura Pass centralizes password recovery, synchronization, and governance across SaaS, on-prem, legacy, mainframe, and non-SSO systems, giving enterprises consistent credential control without additional on-prem infrastructure.According to the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) 2025 Trends Report , hybrid complexity is now the leading barrier to securing identities, while credential-based attacks remain the most common incident type. Despite widespread Zero Trust adoption, many organizations still lack consistent credential lifecycle controls across all systems, increasing the impact of breaches and slowing recovery during incidents.Next Generation Bravura Pass combines passwordless access with end-to-end credential lifecycle automation, ensuring credentials are created, rotated, and recovered automatically. Users benefit from fast, self-service recovery from any device, while IT teams take back control of passwords and reduce lockouts, helpdesk dependency, and operational risk.The platform also introduces a coordinated, system-aware Mass Password Reset that enables organizations to reset credentials without locking out users or overwhelming the helpdesk. This allows security teams to contain incidents faster while maintaining operational continuity across hybrid environments.Unlike Microsoft Entra ID SSPR, Bravura Pass governs credentials across Microsoft and non-Microsoft systems, including SaaS, on-prem, legacy, and non-SSO applications.“For years, self-service password reset (SSPR) has been treated as a narrow fix for a single moment of failure,” said Bart Allan, GM at Bravura Security. “But when suspicious activity or a breach occurs, most organizations still lack a coordinated way to resecure user credentials across every system that matters, SSO and beyond. Next Generation Bravura Pass adds centralized control and visibility for user passwords wherever they still exist, and at the same time reduces day-to-day friction for users and enables safer, verified helpdesk recovery.”“This release closes the gap that passwordless alone has not been able to address,” said James Ash, VP of Product and Engineering. “You cannot claim to be passwordless if users still need to remember passwords for even one system.”AvailabilityNext Generation Bravura Pass is available today.Microsoft and Entra ID are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. Identity Defined Security Alliance is a trademark of the Identity Defined Security Alliance.For more information, please contact:

