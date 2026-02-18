Rough Country Partners with RevolutionParts to Unlock Access to Nearly 3,000 Automotive Parts Sellers

Breakthrough integration enables Rough Country to distribute directly through a network of thousands of U.S. franchised auto dealerships.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevolutionParts, a leading eCommerce platform for the automotive industry, announced a strategic partnership with Rough Country, a premier manufacturer of off-road suspension and performance parts. This partnership empowers Rough Country to make its full product catalog available to more than 2,700 automotive parts retailers and franchised dealerships through the RevolutionParts platform.Historically, aftermarket manufacturers have struggled to get traction inside traditional dealership parts departments, a channel dominated by OEM product pipelines and tight supply chain control. This partnership marks a new era in aftermarket distribution.“This is a watershed moment for the aftermarket industry,” said Gideon Williams, Business Development Manager of Aftermarket at RevolutionParts. “We’ve removed every barrier between manufacturers and the dealership channel. With Rough Country’s catalog now instantly accessible to our entire network of sellers, and with product warehoused and ready to ship, this is a true plug-and-play sales engine for them.”Through this partnership:Rough Country’s official catalog is now live inside the RevolutionParts system.Sellers can list and sell Rough Country products online with zero upfront investment or integration.All products are fulfilled via warehouse-direct dropshipping, simplifying logistics and eliminating the need for dealers to carry inventory.Sales performance tracking and inventory visibility are built-in.Rough Country’s long-standing reputation as a performance brand, combined with its first-mover advantage in this space, positions the company to gain significant share quickly. The partnership provides other aftermarket brands a powerful case study in how to break into the dealership channel, a market that has long been viewed as impenetrable.Tim Watts, Rough Country Vice President of Sales, said, “Rough Country is excited to announce our new partnership with RevolutionParts, bringing the full Rough Country catalog to their dealership network. This strategic collaboration ensures our products can be quickly and easily accessed through RevolutionParts’ end-to-end solution, seamlessly connecting Rough Country’s aftermarket accessories with the OEM purchasing experience. Together, we’re empowering dealerships to generate additional accessory revenue at the point of sale, in the parts department, and through the service lane.”This announcement also marks a broader shift in how parts manufacturers are thinking about eCommerce: not just as a D2C channel, but as a way to activate established sellers to scale sales without channel conflict. With MAP pricing, high brand awareness, and instant distribution access, Rough Country has set a new precedent.Manufacturers interested in joining the RevolutionParts partner program can visit revolutionparts.com to learn more.About RevolutionPartsRevolutionParts powers automotive eCommerce by helping dealerships and aftermarket brands sell parts online through a unified platform. With the most accurate OEM catalog data, seamless DMS integrations, and end-to-end order management, RevolutionParts is redefining parts distribution for the digital age.About Rough CountryRough Country is a leading manufacturer of suspension systems, leveling kits, bed covers, lighting, and interior/exterior off-road accessories. With a reputation for affordability, quality, and innovation, Rough Country products are trusted by millions of truck and SUV owners across North America.

