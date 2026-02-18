https://coinme.com/ Trust Wallet Launches Cash Deposits, its First Cash On-Ramp powered by Coinme

Integration Connects Trust Wallet’s 210 Million Users to 15,000+ U.S. Retail Locations, Enabling Crypto and Stablecoin Purchases with Cash

Through our integration with Trust Wallet, we’re removing one of the longest-standing barriers to accessing the digital economy.” — Neil Bergquist, co-founder and CEO, Coinme

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coinme , a leading enterprise crypto infrastructure platform, today announced the U.S. launch of its integration with Trust Wallet , the world’s leading self-custody Web3 wallet with over 210 million users, powering the wallet’s new Cash Deposits feature. Through the feature, users can purchase cryptocurrency and stablecoins, including USDC, with physical cash at more than 15,000 participating retail locations nationwide. The launch marks the first time a major noncustodial wallet has offered a cash-to-crypto experience at this scale.This announcement comes on the heels of Polygon Labs’ previously announced acquisition of Coinme, part of a broader transaction to expand Polygon’s Open Money Stack (OMS), an integrated platform combining licensed fiat on- and off-ramps, wallet infrastructure and cross-chain payment orchestration. Once the transaction closes, Coinme will serve as a core fiat access layer within the Open Money Stack.Major payment networks have expanded USDC settlement in the U.S., and regulators continue to formalize oversight pathways for tokenized money. As stablecoins increasingly move into real-world payment and settlement workflows, regulated fiat entry points are becoming essential infrastructure. Coinme provides unprecedented access, with nearly 90% of the U.S. population within five miles of a participating retail location.“Physical cash is still the primary payment instrument for millions of Americans,” said Neil Bergquist, co-founder and CEO of Coinme. “Through our integration with Trust Wallet, we’re expanding the utility of digital assets while removing one of the longest-standing barriers to accessing the digital economy.”How Trust Wallet Cash Deposits workTrust Wallet users in the U.S. can purchase crypto or stablecoins in four steps:1. Choose your crypto and amount in Trust Wallet2. Select cash as the payment method3. Select a nearby participating retail location4. Show the barcode to the cashier at checkout and load cashAfter checkout, digital assets are delivered directly to the user’s Trust Wallet within minutes.“Trust Wallet selected Coinme for its regulated infrastructure, compliance-first approach and simple integration model,” said Felix Fan, CEO of Trust Wallet. “Coinme’s on-ramp solution required only a single in-app module, enabling us to unlock cash access without complex development work while maintaining our self-custody standards.”Expanding regulated access for cash-reliant communitiesWhere cash-to-crypto infrastructure exists today, it is often limited to high-fee bitcoin ATMs, which frequently charge more than 20%. Through Cash Deposits, Trust Wallet users pay a 4% cash exchange fee plus a low retail service fee. Coinme operates under money-transmitter licenses and maintains a full compliance infrastructure, providing a regulated alternative for converting cash into crypto and stablecoins.Coinme operates one of the largest networks of physical cash on-ramp locations in the U.S. and serves as a core fiat access layer for fintech and Web3 platforms seeking compliant distribution. For wallet providers, enabling regulated cash access expands reach to new market segments while reinforcing consumer protection standards.The cash on-ramp is currently available in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, excluding New York and Vermont. Stablecoin purchases are available in supported states, excluding Texas.Coinme continues to expand partnerships across additional use cases, including stablecoin enablement and Web3 cash on-ramp widgets. To learn more about Coinme's enterprise solutions, visit https://coinme.com/ About Coinme Crypto-as-a-ServiceFounded in 2014, Coinme is a leading licensed and regulated provider of an enterprise stablecoin and crypto payments platform. Coinme enables a fully native and seamless stablecoin and crypto payment experience within partners' web or mobile apps. By integrating with Coinme's simple API suite, SDKs and widget, partners can quickly deploy crypto and stablecoin products and services natively while leveraging Coinme's robust exchange and compliance infrastructure. For more information, please visit https://coinme.com About Trust WalletTrust Wallet is the secure, self-custody Web3 wallet and gateway for people who want to fully own, control, and leverage the power of their digital assets. From beginners to experienced users, Trust Wallet makes it easier, safer, and convenient for millions of people around the world to experience Web3, access dApps securely, store and manage their crypto and NFTs, as well as buy, sell, and stake crypto to earn rewards — all in one place and without limits.

