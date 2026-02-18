Influential Women Profiles Ashley Walker: Albuquerque Program Manager Driving Team Excellence In Federal Contracting

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Account and Program Manager at Advanced Management Strategies Group Empowers Teams, Ensures Compliance, and Champions Professional GrowthAshley Walker is an accomplished Account and Program Manager at Advanced Management Strategies Group (AMSG), where she leverages her expertise in negotiation, analytics, and accounting to support federal contracts and ensure operational excellence. Since joining AMSG in 2020, Ashley has led a team of 20, providing strategic oversight, customer support, and mentorship to colleagues across multiple departments. She is recognized for her ability to align performance with compliance standards while fostering collaboration and engagement across diverse teams.Ashley began her career in human resources, gaining comprehensive experience in HR management, dispute resolution, onboarding, and labor relations. A mentor’s recommendation guided her transition into program management, allowing her to apply her organizational and leadership skills to government contracting. Over the years, she has overseen complex contract operations, managed budgets and financial reporting, and led contract negotiations with multiple unions, consistently ensuring service delivery excellence and regulatory compliance. Her dedication to accountability and operational efficiency has become a hallmark of her professional approach.A strong advocate for professional growth and continuous learning, Ashley holds an MBA in Organizational Leadership from Western Governors University and a Bachelor of Applied Science from the University of New Mexico. She recently earned the Workday Basics Series certification and continues to pursue advanced credentials in management and leadership, reflecting her commitment to staying at the forefront of her field.Ashley attributes her success to the guidance and support she has received throughout her career. She highlights the pivotal role of her mentor, Mary, in building her confidence, as well as her mother’s example of hard work and perseverance. The best career advice she has received is that laziness and fear are the greatest barriers to achieving one’s dreams, and that success comes from working hard and being fearless. For young women entering the industry, Ashley emphasizes mastering contracts as a leadership tool, intentionally building relationships, leveraging communication as a superpower, leading with empathy, and always remembering that they belong in every room they enter.Values such as growth, mentorship, and leading by example guide both her professional and personal life. One of Ashley’s proudest accomplishments has been mentoring team members, including an individual who advanced to a lead acquisition specialist role. She finds mentorship mutually rewarding, providing opportunities to learn from others while helping them grow.Beyond her professional commitments, Ashley is actively involved in organizations such as Blue Ribbon Mothers and Wreaths Across America, reflecting her dedication to community service and giving back.Passionate about accountability, values-driven processes, and operational efficiency, Ashley Walker continues to foster trust, excellence, and professional growth in every project and team she leads. Her commitment to mentorship and leadership makes her a driving force in federal contracting and a role model for aspiring professionals.Learn More about Ashley Walker:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/ashley-walker Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

