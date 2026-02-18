Nikoo Berenji Recognized by Influential Women as an Educator and Advocate Shaping the Next Generation of Attorneys

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beverly Hills-Based Attorney and Professor Combines Rigorous Legal Expertise, Compassionate Mentorship, and Commitment to Public ServiceNikoo (Nikoomanesh) Berenji is an accomplished educator and practicing attorney whose career bridges the worlds of academia and advocacy. A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, Nikoo has built her professional life around a steadfast commitment to justice, rigorous legal analysis, and empowering the next generation of legal professionals. She also holds a Master’s Degree in Near Eastern Studies from New York University, bringing a rich interdisciplinary lens to her work and teaching.Her academic experience includes teaching roles at prestigious institutions such as UCLA School of Law and USC Gould School of Law, where she shaped future attorneys through both foundational and advanced coursework. Since 2016, Nikoo has served as a Professor at Los Angeles Valley College, where she is celebrated for her clarity, compassion, and ability to make complex legal concepts accessible to students of all backgrounds. In every classroom, Nikoo emphasizes critical thinking, professional integrity, and practical skills that prepare students to succeed in a dynamic legal landscape.Beyond academia, Nikoo serves as Managing Attorney at Berenji Divorce and Family Law Group, a Beverly Hills–based practice. Drawing on over a decade of state and federal litigation experience—including her tenure as a Trial Attorney with the Federal Public Defender for the Central District of California—she provides expert guidance in complex family law matters. Her dual roles in the classroom and courtroom reflect a deep belief in the power of legal education to create meaningful, generational change.Recognized as one of the Top 30 Matrimonial and Family Trial Lawyers for 2025 by National Trial Lawyers, Nikoo attributes her success to empathy, integrity, consistency, and disciplined leadership. She emphasizes that strong communication, emotional intelligence, and genuinely caring about her clients’ well-being are the foundation of her professional growth. Mentorship has been instrumental in shaping her career, inspired by her mother’s encouragement and an early-career attorney who exemplified true professionalism and legal advocacy.For young women entering the legal profession, Nikoo encourages seeking mentors early, asking questions confidently, trusting their abilities, and remembering that they belong in every room they enter. She acknowledges that one of the greatest challenges today is growing a practice without sacrificing quality, yet she sees opportunity in scaling intentionally while maintaining strong client care, clear communication, and high standards. Integrity and compassion guide both her professional and personal life, whether she is supporting clients, spending time with her children and family, or giving back through nonprofit initiatives such as the Steering Committee of the Foster Care Project and leadership in the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles.Whether advocating for clients, guiding students, or contributing her expertise to the legal community, Nikoo Berenji remains a thoughtful and influential voice in Los Angeles law, combining legal excellence, mentorship, and a commitment to service that inspires both peers and future leaders.Learn More about Nikoo Berenji:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/nikoo-berenji or through her profile on Berenji Divorce and Family Law Group, https://www.berenjifamilylaw.com/about-us/our-team/nikoo-berenji/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

