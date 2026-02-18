NutriWorks® Amplifies Power of Holistic Healing with Traditional Chinese Medicine-Based RestoreGlow Reflexology Patches

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As distrust in conventional medicine rises, consumers globally are seeking innovative, ‘tried and true’ alternatives to not only feel healthier, but more energetic physically and emotionally. Working to meet this rising demand is Asian-led NutriWorks, creators of the internationally-successful ‘Patch-It®’ series who are sharing the historical healing power of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) through the continued U.S. distribution of their RestoreGlow reflexology foot patches.

“Modern lifestyles, for many, have created a negative feedback loop,” explained Amy Wong, NutriWorks Co-Founder. “Factors such as stress, poor diet, sleep deprivation, and environmental pollutants from daily life have disrupted the body’s natural healing processes, resulting in ailments that we have accepted as normal.”

“However, history has shown us that these pains are not inescapable, and that we have the tools to naturally detox our bodies in order to live a more fulfilling life. Our RestoreGlow reflexology patches embody this, being made only from carefully-sourced ingredients while targeting the body’s nervous system in a non-invasive, side-effect free way.”

Released more than 20 years ago in Hong Kong, as well as sold across Europe as part of the ‘Patch-It®’ series, RestoreGlow (alongside sister products BeautyRest and CircuFlow) is a simple-to-use DIY patch that utilizes reflexology therapy to support the body’s healing processes and improve natural removal of waste. Made from South Korean mandarin wood vinegar, a ‘warming’ component in TCM that naturally supports blood circulation and detoxification, as well as finely ground black Brazilian Tourmaline crystal (known in crystal healing for providing balance, calmness, and stress relief), the patches gently stimulate specific points in the feet, a process that can help alleviate issues like aches, pains, fatigue, bloating, headaches, cellulite, digestive issues, skin rashes, and immune system weakness through balancing of the body’s ‘Qi’ (vital energy).

According to an article published by Aria Integrative Medicine covering how TCM helps the body’s detoxification, a core belief is that Qi stagnation is to blame for not only negative emotions, but physical pain in the chest, abdomen, stomach, heart, liver, and more. By stimulating the Qi’s flow through therapies like acupuncture and use of herbal blends, the body can regain its balance. Additionally, the article highlights how health-conscious consumers can blend western philosophies with TCM, stating, “Integrating practices from both traditions may provide a comprehensive strategy for supporting the body’s natural detox pathways and promoting overall health.”

“Western medicine is an incredible feat, but oftentimes these treatments simply target symptoms rather than sources of the body’s pain,” added Wong. “TCM therapies like reflexology aim to restore balance within the body itself, addressing underlying imbalances and returning harmony through improved circulation, reduced stress, and a greater overall sense of well-being.”

“We are incredibly proud of our RestoreGlow’s design, and being able to share Asia’s cultural history with western consumers is an honor. We look forward to continuing our advocacy for natural solutions throughout 2026 and beyond.”

For more information, visit https://www.nutriworks.com/

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches, “Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy ‘nutrition that works’, NutriWorks’ supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

